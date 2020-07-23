JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

With a mix of sun and clouds, and with a gentle north-northeasterly breeze prevailing, comfortable conditions held across the entire ABC12 viewing area Thursday. Temperatures along the Lake Huron and Saginaw Bay shorelines were a little bit lower than the readings experienced farther inland. Clear skies and light breezes through the wee hours of our Friday will allow readings to drop a little bit below the average of 59-degrees.

Drop-dead gorgeous conditions area expected for Friday. Bright sunshine, gentle breezes, low humidity levels, and comfortable temperatures will provide us with the weather grand slam. High temperatures for the day will generally be in the lower, to middle 80s. The exception to that will once again be along the water's edge where an onshore breeze will hold temperatures back a little bit. Saturday will be bright and sunny with warmer temperatures, but the temperature / humidity combination will still be just fine.

Sunday will begin with bright sunshine, and end with showers and thundershowers moving in from the west. Southwesterly winds ahead of the showers will push temperatures into the lower 90s. The humidity will be increasing too. The combination of heat and humidity will stick with us through Monday as well. As a result, once we see the showers and thundershowers move into our area late Sunday, they will likely stick around through much of our Monday. - JR