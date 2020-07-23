Midland Public Schools track vandalized with racial slur

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -A sign of hate - discovered on the grounds of Midland Public schools this week.

The stadium track was vandalized with a racial slur.

It was found just as the Midland Board of Education adopted a new District Vision Statement:

“Lead with respect, trust and courage.Ensure an equitable, collaborative and inclusive culture. Enable all to achieve success.”

Superintendent Michael Sharrow released a statement saying: "Midland Public Schools has zero tolerance for hate speech.

This is not acceptable and does not reflect the values of our school district.” Sharrow said.

