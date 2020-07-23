Advertisement

Midland Public Schools track vandalized with racial slur

Superintendent Michael Sharrow released a statement saying: "Midland Public Schools has zero tolerance for hate speech.
By ABC12 NEWS TEAM
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -A sign of hate - discovered on the grounds of Midland Public schools this week.

The stadium track was vandalized with a racial slur.

It was found just as the Midland Board of Education adopted a new District Vision Statement:

“Lead with respect, trust and courage.Ensure an equitable, collaborative and inclusive culture. Enable all to achieve success.”

This is not acceptable and does not reflect the values of our school district.” Sharrow said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

