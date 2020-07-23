Advertisement

Saginaw’s Mustard Seed unveils expansion for women and children in need

By Terry Camp
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -The expansion of a shelter that helps women and children in the Saginaw area opened its doors today.

The Mustard Seed Shelter unveiled its new 35-hundred square foot expansion.

It doubles the size of the existing home.

A capital campaign to raise the money for project started three years ago.

Single women who need a place to stay will use the expansion facility, and families will continue to use the existing home.

Renovations continue there as well.

“The home that we are opening today and renovations of our existing home, are absolutely beautiful and provide women and women with children a place of dignity and respect to rebuild their lives,” says the Mustard Seed’s executive director Amy Bartels Roe.

Local and national businesses, organizations, foundations, and churches, along with more than 200 individual donors contributed to the project.

An open house was held after the ribbon cutting.

