Advertisement

Security expert offers tips to businesses on how to de-escalate situations during coronavirus pandemic

ABC 12 recently brought you the story of a customer spitting on the floor at the We’re Dough Bakery Cookie Café after being asked to wear a mask.
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/23/2020)- “Having a plan in place, having effective strategy before something happens,” said de-escalation expert, John Harris said.

That is the message John Harris, owner of JCH Security Consulting shared with restaurant and hotel owners and managers during a webinar on how to de-escalate situations with difficult customers as businesses in the state are now required to enforce the wearing of masks in their establishment.

The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association hosted a webinar to help businesses learn:

· HOW TO IDENTIFY AN ESCALATING SITUATION WITH A GUEST.

· STEPS TO BETTER COMMUNICATE WITH AN UPSET GUEST.

· WHO SHOULD BE THE GO-TO PERSON ON SHIFTS WHEN CONFLICTS WITH GUESTS ARISE.

· HOW OWNERS AND MANAGERS CAN BETTER PREPARE THEIR TEAMS.

ABC 12 recently brought you the story of a customer spitting on the floor at the We’re Dough Bakery Cookie Café after being asked to wear a mask.

“He came in and we initiated asked can you please put a mask on and he said well I don’t wear a mask. And my husband responded, we need you to wear a mask or we can’t sell to you,” bakery owner, Jessica McGuire.

Store owner Jessica McGuire said the situation quickly escalated.

“We were just trying to get him to leave because we had other customers here at the time and we were just like thank you have a nice day, but you need to leave and he spat on the floor on his way out,” McGuire said.

Harris offers advice on how to diffuse heated situations:

-Stay calm.

- Don’t take it personal.

-Demonstrate non-threatening body language.

-Create a safe setting.

-Give them plenty of space to leave.

“Stay calm, that’s the first thing. It’s vital that you, your greeter or whoever is facing this unruly customer. It might difficult, but you will only escalate the problem if you get upset and yelling as well. Another thing, don’t take these things personal. It’s not about you, that guy is not mad at you. He mad about other stuff. You must demonstrate non-threatening body language, Avoid crossing your arms, don’t put your hands on your hips. Don’t clinch your fists. You must maintain a relaxed presence about you. You want to keep this semi private so he is not embarrassed. The rest of the customers aren’t upset. Keep this as semi private as possible. Do not position yourself between the customer and the door. Give them a clear avenue to get out,” Harris said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Midland-based Dow Chemical to shed 6% of workforce amid coronavirus challenges

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Midland-based Dow Chemical, announcing it would shed a full six percent of its workforce following a disappointing second quarter.

Business

Supplemental unemployment benefits set to expire

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The maximum amount of a weekly benefit will go from $962 dollars a week - back down to $362 a week.

News

Costco sets October opening date for new Midland store

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The opening date is included on the company’s website along with 15 other stores in North America. Hiring began for the store last week.

Coronavirus

Meijer requiring all shoppers to wear face coverings beginning Monday

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The retail giant announced the policy online Friday. It applies both to its 250 supercenters and gas station convenience stores.

Latest News

Local

Nexteer Automotive announces job cuts

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
One of the region’s largest employers--Nexteer--announcing it would be forced to cut jobs at its US facilities, citing the coronavirus pandemic and other industry-wide challenges impacting auto makers.

Community

Sanford Bridal shop reopens two months after historic flooding

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Owner hopes 3rd times the charm for Sanford bridal shop

Business

Flint store forced to close, new owner donates all merchandise to Catholic Charities

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
When a Flint business went under, the new owner of the inventory donated it to Catholic Charities of Genesee and Shiawassee Counties.

News

Magnificlips in Flint uses coroanvirus shutdown to grow its brand

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT
|
By Michael Nafso
Magnificlips opened for the first time back in March only to be shut down one week later due to the governor’s orders. But now they’re hoping to create a buzz that will bring professionalism back to the industry.

News

Women entrepreneurs show buying power with Black Owned Buyout

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
This is a recurring recording of ABC12 News at 11 p.m.

Coronavirus Local

Mid-Michigan bar owner not surprised by latest executive order, calls 2020 “a wrap”

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT
|
By Elisse Ramey
Wednesday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that drastically affects bars, night clubs and strip clubs.