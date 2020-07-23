Advertisement

SVSU putting final touches on making campus safe for students to return

A classroom with plexiglass recently installed inside the Scott L. Carmona College of Business on the campus of Saginaw Valley State University.
A classroom with plexiglass recently installed inside the Scott L. Carmona College of Business on the campus of Saginaw Valley State University.(WJRT)
By Mark Bullion
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Valley State University is gearing up for the fall semester and with that, students can expect some pretty big changes on campus. One of them? A whole lot of plexiglass.

“It will be in academic spaces as well as transactional areas of campus offices, so really the plexiglass is designed to provide that added layer of protection in the event the individuals can’t maintain a 6 foot distance,” said Ron Portwine, Associate Vice President Administration and Business Affairs.

Portwine said class sizes will be reduced by roughly 50 percent. At most tables, there will be only one chair and ample space between each chair. The socially distant theme is visible campus wide.

“Whether it’s a computer lab, a science lab, library, or other learning space, again where can we reduce the capacity and spread people out and create a safe learning environment,” Portwine said.

Changes will also be seen inside campus dining rooms.

"There's no more self serve salad bars or beverage stations. We'll have a variety of grab and go options for individuals."

There is no shortage of signage on campus either and only a limited number of people are allowed on elevators, where social distancing is always easier if you awkwardly look down in masked silence.

"Any time any student, faculty or staff are in the building, the expectation is that we'll all be wearing masks while were in the building."

Move in week is scheduled for August 24.

Classes will begin August 31.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National

Over 4 million COVID cases: America's 15-day surge

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
The COVID flare-up in Florida triggering President Trump to cancel the RNC in Jacksonville as cases surge past 4 million America.

National

New study: Hydroxychloroquine doesn’t help COVID patients

Updated: 3 hours ago
Hospital patients taking hydroxychloroquine fared no better than those who didn’t.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Latest News

National

US Mint: ‘We need your help’ by using exact change when making purchases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
The U.S. Mint is asking for the public to make purchases using exact change.

National

U.S. Mint wants consumers to use exact change

Updated: 6 hours ago
|

National

Movie theaters implore studios: Release the blockbusters

Updated: 6 hours ago
A long time ago in a pre-COVID universe far, far away, blockbusters opened around the globe simultaneously or nearly so. In 1975, “Jaws” set the blueprint. Concentrate marketing. Open wide. Pack them in.

Coronavirus

‘Miracle’ patient leaves hospital after 128 days battling COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
A New York man who was hospitalized for about four months with COVID-19 is back home.

Coronavirus

American Airlines steps up face mask requirements

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
All customers must comply with the requirement from the time they enter their departure airport until they leave the airport at their destination.

Coronavirus

Antibodies may provide limited protection for those who recover from COVID-19, research suggests

Updated: 10 hours ago
After people are infected with the novel coronavirus, their natural immunity to the virus could decline sooner rather than later, new research suggests.