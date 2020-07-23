SVSU putting final touches on making campus safe for students to return

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Valley State University is gearing up for the fall semester and with that, students can expect some pretty big changes on campus. One of them? A whole lot of plexiglass.

“It will be in academic spaces as well as transactional areas of campus offices, so really the plexiglass is designed to provide that added layer of protection in the event the individuals can’t maintain a 6 foot distance,” said Ron Portwine, Associate Vice President Administration and Business Affairs.

Portwine said class sizes will be reduced by roughly 50 percent. At most tables, there will be only one chair and ample space between each chair. The socially distant theme is visible campus wide.

“Whether it’s a computer lab, a science lab, library, or other learning space, again where can we reduce the capacity and spread people out and create a safe learning environment,” Portwine said.

Changes will also be seen inside campus dining rooms.

"There's no more self serve salad bars or beverage stations. We'll have a variety of grab and go options for individuals."

There is no shortage of signage on campus either and only a limited number of people are allowed on elevators, where social distancing is always easier if you awkwardly look down in masked silence.

"Any time any student, faculty or staff are in the building, the expectation is that we'll all be wearing masks while were in the building."

Move in week is scheduled for August 24.

Classes will begin August 31.

