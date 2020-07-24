Beautiful July day on the way for Mid-Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For this time of year, we are going to see a beautiful day for Mid-Michigan today! Expect a lot of sunshine with a few afternoon clouds and seasonable temperatures with highs in the lower to middle 80s. If you are looking for a day to get outside, today is a very nice day to do it!

Heading into the weekend, more heat is expected to build into the region as southwesterly winds bring in warmer temperatures and higher humidity. It does appear that most of the weekend will be dry with storm chances holding off until Sunday night into Monday. For Saturday, we'll see more sunshine and just a few clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. On Sunday, clouds will be increasing throughout the day and high temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. With higher humidity, heat index values will be in the middle 90s so it will certainly be a hot day across Mid-Michigan.

A cold front is forecast to slide through the region Sunday night and into Monday. This will bring our next chance at seeing widespread rain/storms to the area. Right now, it appears the greatest chance for rain will be during the day on Monday. High temperatures will be a touch cooler because of this with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s.

After this system moves away, cooler temperatures will remain in the forecast Tuesday through Thursday with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out either as highs stay in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.