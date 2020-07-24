Employees quit Grand Blanc country club over alleged poor COVID-19 safety protocol

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Former employees of Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club are accusing the club of poor COVID-19 safety protocols. They say they walked off the job because they didn’t feel safe.

Three individuals spoke on camera under the condition of anonymity because of fear of backlash and retaliation. Other current employees spoke anonymously off camera and expressed the same concerns.

When asked why she is coming forward, one former employee said she didn’t want to, but felt like she needed to say something.

“I couldn’t allow myself to be a coward and not speak the truth.”

ABC12 News reported Wednesday that two employees tested positive for coronavirus this month.

Workers say a lack of transparency surrounding those two cases is at the center of their problems with management.

One former employee explained that members were informed about the first case on the morning of July 16 via email, while workers were reportedly kept in the dark until about 2:30 that afternoon. The concern is that they had been working closely together for hours to setup for an event without knowing they potentially had come in contact with someone with coronavirus.

“The first situation they tried to make it seem like because it was a cabana girl that it wasn’t an inside employee, but these cabana girls are in and out of the clubhouse everyday,” said one of the former employees.

Kevin Cunningham, club manager, told ABC12 that the club shut down several days for cleaning, but one of the workers said none of the staff was quarantined before their return date on July 22.

“We feel like our lives are not cared about in the least bit. As long as the members are happy and they can have their Ally Challenge, it doesn’t matter the cost to them,” a former employee said. “It’s the senior PGA tour. These are seniors coming in this building and working with the staff that’s been exposed to COVID.”

The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren runs from Friday, July 31 to Sunday, August 2.

We’re told some workers learned about the most recent positive COVID-19 case Tuesday in a Facebook work group.

“Many of the employees that worked yesterday didn’t know there was a second case until they seen it on the news,” a former employee said.

Unlike the first time, the club did not close.

Cunningham told ABC12 the health department advised they didn’t need to shut down completely because the club has a stringent health and safety protocol in place.

But all three of these now former employees say the safety protocol is lax, with the exception of management enforcing the mask requirement for employees.

This individual claims she was ridiculed by members for wearing a mask.

“I had potentially been exposed and was not told. People are not following guidelines there. If you do follow guidelines you’re ostracized for it,” said one of the former employees.

“People aren’t properly washing their hands. Members walking in and out without masks, and there’s no enforcement on the staff. There’s no backbone from uppers [upper management] in this facility.”

The individuals say they have tried unsuccessfully to take their concerns to management.

“There was not cooperation on the part of management, and I was told if you’re not comfortable with it that I don’t have to come back,” she explained. “That is what my option is, and I’m not going back there.”

They say in total five of them have quit.

One former employee says the most egregious offense is being told she did not come in contact with the second person who tested positive for COVID-19, only to find out she did.

“Later after finding out who the person is, two of us know for sure that we had direct contact with the person, and we were told otherwise, so to know that we were actually lied to about that is very concerning,” she said.

The individuals also reported lax and inconsistent enforcement of temperature taking before their shifts start.

Cunningham said over the phone Thursday the country club is in compliance with the Genesee County Health Department and following the guidelines of the CDC. An attorney for the club did not provide an official response to specific claims Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Ally Challenge is conducting COVID-19 screening before players and caddies leave their homes and once they arrive at the golf course. The PGA TOUR Champions event will be played without fans this year.

