MI reports 699 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The state announced 699 new coronavirus cases Thursday and seven deaths. It said six of the seven deaths were found through a vital records review.

It meant Michigan now had 75,947 confirmed cases and 6,148 deaths.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties on Thursday based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

-- Genesee, 2,557 cases and 269 deaths.

-- Saginaw, 1,569 cases and 121 deaths.

-- Arenac, 35 cases and two deaths.

-- Bay, 445 cases and 31 deaths.

-- Clare, 41 cases and three deaths.

-- Gladwin, 30 cases and two deaths.

-- Gratiot, 109 cases and 15 deaths.

-- Huron, 98 cases and three deaths.

-- Iosco, 106 cases and ten deaths.

-- Isabella, 164 cases and eight deaths.

-- Lapeer, 286 cases and 31 deaths.

-- Midland, 190 cases and nine deaths.

-- Ogemaw, 35 cases and two deaths.

-- Oscoda, 17 cases and one death.

-- Roscommon, 40 cases.

-- Sanilac, 72 cases and five deaths.

-- Shiawassee, 271 cases, 27 deaths.

-- Tuscola, 246 cases and 27 deaths.

