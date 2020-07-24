Advertisement

Midland-based Dow Chemical to shed 6% of workforce amid coronavirus challenges

A Michigan Dow facility in operation.
A Michigan Dow facility in operation.(WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (07/23/2020)-The coronavirus pandemic continues to take a toll on US manufacturers. Even though Dow's latest numbers weren't as bad as investors worried they might be, the company's still taking the cue to downsize.

Midland-based Dow Chemical, announcing it would shed a full six percent of its workforce following a disappointing second quarter. Uncertainty amid the COVID threat has dealt US manufacturers a devastating blow, one which makes it increasingly difficult to predict future demand.

In that second quarter earnings report – Dow touts early financial interventions as having left it better insulated than most. Though earnings exceeded the $8-billion investors expected coming in at $8.4-billion, revenue still tanked around 25 percent year over year, prompting the company to reevaluate.

CEO Jim Fitterling summed up those challenges in a Thursday statement: “Based on what we’ve seen in the second quarter and into July, we continue to expect a gradual and uneven recovery and, therefore, remain intensely focused on the actions within our control and maximizing our operational advantages.”

Dow Chemical is one of the nation’s largest employers – with more than 36-thousand workers on its payroll. An economic lynchpin also for the Great Lakes Bay Region in particular, employing around 5,000 Michiganders.

The operations targeted for workforce reductions – including any local facilities -- weren’t specifically named. A Dow spokesperson tells ABC 12: “Workforce reductions will vary by business, function and geography.” They add we’ll likely know more regarding that specific, local impact by the end of the quarter.

The company, meanwhile, is ramping up expense reduction plans, which increased from $350-million to $500-million in cost cutting strategies. It comes weeks after Dow finalized the sale of its rail infrastructure assets at six sites across North America, which should net more than $300-million by year’s end.   

ABC 12 also reached out to the union representing some of Dow’s workers but hasn’t heard back. Count on ABC 12 to continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago

Crime

Midland Public Schools track vandalized with racial slur

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 NEWS TEAM
Superintendent Michael Sharrow released a statement saying: "Midland Public Schools has zero tolerance for hate speech.

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

Crime

Without funding for witness protection in Michigan, prosecutors get creative

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
In the last 16 years, Genesee County has had to protect nearly 100 witnesses, keeping them safe to hold suspects accountable.

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 5 hours ago

National

SBA Administrator weighs in on latest COVID-19 relief talks

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Farming COVID-19 relief grants open to Michigan farmers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Green
MEDC allocated $15 million to Small Farm and Michigan Agricultural Safety programs.

Coronavirus

SVSU putting final touches on making campus safe for students to return

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Saginaw Valley State University is gearing up for the fall semester and with that, students can expect some pretty big changes on campus. One of them? A whole lot of plexiglass and social distancing.

Crime

Community weighs in on Flint’s uptick in gun violence

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
ABC12′s Ann Pierret took to Facebook to ask the community what they can do to help stop the violence in their neighborhoods. More than 100,000 people viewed the post and hundreds commented on what they think will make an impact.