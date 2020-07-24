Advertisement

Saginaw residents forced from apartments, still looking for new homes

City hears from owners, plan repairs, but too late for people who must leave
About 84 residents had to find new homes after their apartment complex was condemned by the city of Saginaw
About 84 residents had to find new homes after their apartment complex was condemned by the city of Saginaw(WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - People who lived at a now condemned apartment complex in Saginaw are still packing up their belongings and trying to a find a new place to live, all in the middle of a pandemic.

The city says they received an email from a firm, which states the owners are now ready to make repairs, its too late for the people who lived there.

“I thought it was a lie, so I called the city,” says Laura Ceccarelli.

But when the Saginaw special education teacher called city officials, it was true.

“I have to be out by next Thursday,” she says.

The 84 people who lived at the White Deer Apartments on the city’s southwest side had to leave because the buildings were being condemned.

“This is very difficult during a pandemic because one thing, there are no places to go,” she says.

The city building inspections unit has been working with the owner for a year on trying to get necessary repairs. Several extreme hazards flagged by inspectors include electrical problems, water damage and significant fire safety concerns.

The buildings are owned by Ravanna Ruby, LLC out of Florida. Its principal owner lives out of the country.

“We should be more careful who let own buildings here in the United States, because they don’t pay their taxes to take care of the yards and the people are the ones to suffer,” Ceccarelli says.

“I just got the call a couple of hours ago that she needed help,” says friend Britany St. John.

Laura is getting help from St. John, who happened to be visiting from South Carolina.

“Its real awful, people got no places to go, let alone the money because no one can really work,” St. John says.

Local agencies have been helping people find other places to live. Laura is staying in motels for now, but she will have to find a permanent home soon.

“I’m just not sure what is going to happen,” says Ceccarelli

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Campaign flyer uses unauthorized image of former YWCA CEO, upsetting, but not illegal

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
While using the photo from a magazine article published in July 2017 isn't illegal, Heidi McAra believes what he did was wrong.

Local

August primary ballot: MTA millage won’t cost you more

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
This year, CEO Ed Benning said they're combining all three. The MTA is asking for one replacement renewal millage. If passed, you will pay the same amount over the next five years.

Flint Water Emergency

Pandemic puts a halt on lead, neuro-psychological testing in Flint kids

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
COVID-19 has taken a toll on just about everyone in some way, shape or form. One place you might not think of is Genesee Health System’s Neuro-developmental Center For Excellence, where lead testing is done on children who may have been exposed to lead during the water emergency.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

MI reports 699 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The state announced 699 new coronavirus cases Thursday and seven deaths. It said six of the seven deaths were found through a vital records review.

News

Employees quit Grand Blanc country club over alleged poor COVID-19 safety protocol

Updated: 18 hours ago
"I couldn't allow myself to be a coward and not speak the truth," said a former employee about the decision to come forward.

News

Midland-based Dow Chemical to shed 6% of workforce amid coronavirus challenges

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Midland-based Dow Chemical, announcing it would shed a full six percent of its workforce following a disappointing second quarter.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

National

SBA Administrator Reflects on COVID-19 Relief Programs, Future for Small Businesses

Updated: 23 hours ago

Crime

Midland Public Schools track vandalized with racial slur

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 NEWS TEAM
Superintendent Michael Sharrow released a statement saying: "Midland Public Schools has zero tolerance for hate speech.