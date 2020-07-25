Advertisement

A hot and humid weekend ahead for Mid-Michigan

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It'll be another hot and humid next few days for the last weekend in July. During the first half of the weekend, and arguably the nicer weather day, we'll see plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to close to 90 degrees, warmest in the Great Lakes Bay Region and west. We'll have a touch more of humidity today as well so it'll certainly be a nice pool day across the area!

You'll have to find ways to beat the heat on Sunday as well as temperatures are forecast to be even warmer with higher humidity. Expect it to be a hot and gross-feeling day outside as high temperatures will soar into the lower 90s and dew points will rise into the lower 70s (yuck!). Clouds will begin to increase late in the day as our next weather-maker makes its way into the area.

Rain and storm chances will begin late Sunday into Monday as a strong cold front will slide through the region. This will bring our greatest chance for thunderstorm activity on Monday. There is the potential that some of these storms on Monday are on the strong-side with gusty winds so this is something we will be watching closely in the coming days. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has marginal risk (1 out of 5) in place for east of I-75.

Beyond this cold front, more seasonable and quiet weather conditions are expected for the rest of the week. We’ll be seeing plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds with highs in the lower 80s from Tuesday through the end of the work week.

