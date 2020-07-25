Car runs into horse riders, killing 1, in western Michigan

MOLINE, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a woman riding a horse was killed when a car ran into a group of horse riders on a rural road in western Michigan.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened about 9:30 p.m. Friday when a car approaching from behind a group of three horse riders struck two of the animals.

One badly injured rider was taken to a hospital from the scene about 15 miles south of Grand Rapids. That rider, 26-year-old Brittany Fender of Schoolcraft, died from her injuries.

Another horse rider suffered minor injuries.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)