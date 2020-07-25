FEMA, SBA have already granted millions to Mid-Michigan flood victims. Here’s how to apply.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (07/24/2020)-The struggle remains very real for countless Mid-Michigan residents, inundated when the dams failed. But, federal assistance is beginning to pour in and could make all the difference for locals who lack the resources to undertake repairs on their own.

Hundreds of families are still grappling with the aftermath of that historic May flooding. Months of struggling without life’s basic necessities and a long road back to some semblance of normalcy.

“That’s pretty phenomenal,” began FEMA Spokesman Mike Wade. “In a little over two weeks, we’ve gotten that kind of money on the street.”

Slowly but surely, despair is giving way to hope. Wade explains that in the roughly two weeks since that major disaster declaration was granted, FEMA has granted around $13.3-million in cash relief.

“Our individual household assistance program is two-fold,” explained Wade. “One is… housing assistance, which includes home repairs… then we have our own, which deals with primarily your personal property.”

A lifeline for around 1100 families so far, struggling to stay in their ruined homes. The application process can happen online, over the phone at 1 (800) 621-3362, or using FEMA’s mobile app to file a claim. ABC 12 has posted a link to the agency’s website at the bottom of this story.

“We have people dedicated to helping people impacted by the flooding.”

That was Julie Garrett of the US Small Business Administration, who explains they too have resources to offer struggling homeowners, picking up where FEMA leaves off in the form of low-interest, long-term loans.

“An unexpected lifeline,” remarked this reporter. “When you hear something like the SBA, you don’t think, okay, these are loans that are going to make me whole as a homeowner?”

“People think it’s just for businesses and we really are there for homeowners,” related Garrett. “So far, we’ve approved $4.4-million in disaster loans to 69 applicants.”

SBA issues loans of up to $200-thousand dollars to private households, money which has to be repaid within 30 years. Disaster loans can be applied to everything from whole house repairs, to lawns and outbuildings, even mitigation strategies. To apply, reach out to the SBA by phone at 1(800) 659-2955, 1(571) 422-8013, 1(571) 422-6016, 1(571) 422-0331 or online using the link posted at the bottom of this story.

“The idea is that this is an option in your recovery toolkit,” explained Garret. “You have this if you want to use it.”

Both FEMA and the SBA, also urging the public to look out for potential fraud: people lying in wait on that road to recovery, looking to take advantage of a desperate situation. It’s important to verify the identity of the inspector you’re working with by reaching out to the FEMA listed above. They advise victims not to give out their social security numbers or banking information, both of which are considered “red flags.”

FEMA Application Link: https://www.disasterassistance.gov/

SBA Application Link: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/

