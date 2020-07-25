Advertisement

FEMA, SBA have already granted millions to Mid-Michigan flood victims. Here’s how to apply.

Ruined homes and businesses dot May's historic floodwaters.
Ruined homes and businesses dot May's historic floodwaters.(WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (07/24/2020)-The struggle remains very real for countless Mid-Michigan residents, inundated when the dams failed. But, federal assistance is beginning to pour in and could make all the difference for locals who lack the resources to undertake repairs on their own.

Hundreds of families are still grappling with the aftermath of that historic May flooding. Months of struggling without life’s basic necessities and a long road back to some semblance of normalcy.

“That’s pretty phenomenal,” began FEMA Spokesman Mike Wade. “In a little over two weeks, we’ve gotten that kind of money on the street.”

Slowly but surely, despair is giving way to hope. Wade explains that in the roughly two weeks since that major disaster declaration was granted, FEMA has granted around $13.3-million in cash relief.

“Our individual household assistance program is two-fold,” explained Wade. “One is… housing assistance, which includes home repairs… then we have our own, which deals with primarily your personal property.”

A lifeline for around 1100 families so far, struggling to stay in their ruined homes. The application process can happen online, over the phone at 1 (800) 621-3362, or using FEMA’s mobile app to file a claim. ABC 12 has posted a link to the agency’s website at the bottom of this story.

“We have people dedicated to helping people impacted by the flooding.”

That was Julie Garrett of the US Small Business Administration, who explains they too have resources to offer struggling homeowners, picking up where FEMA leaves off in the form of low-interest, long-term loans.

 “An unexpected lifeline,” remarked this reporter. “When you hear something like the SBA, you don’t think, okay, these are loans that are going to make me whole as a homeowner?”

“People think it’s just for businesses and we really are there for homeowners,” related Garrett. “So far, we’ve approved $4.4-million in disaster loans to 69 applicants.”

SBA issues loans of up to $200-thousand dollars to private households, money which has to be repaid within 30 years. Disaster loans can be applied to everything from whole house repairs, to lawns and outbuildings, even mitigation strategies. To apply, reach out to the SBA by phone at 1(800) 659-2955, 1(571) 422-8013, 1(571) 422-6016, 1(571) 422-0331 or online using the link posted at the bottom of this story.

“The idea is that this is an option in your recovery toolkit,” explained Garret. “You have this if you want to use it.”

Both FEMA and the SBA, also urging the public to look out for potential fraud: people lying in wait on that road to recovery, looking to take advantage of a desperate situation. It’s important to verify the identity of the inspector you’re working with by reaching out to the FEMA listed above. They advise victims not to give out their social security numbers or banking information, both of which are considered “red flags.”

FEMA Application Link: https://www.disasterassistance.gov/

SBA Application Link: https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Lawyer: All new DACA applications put in ‘pending’ bucket

Updated: 3 hours ago
The U.S. government said Friday that it’s putting new DACA applications in a “pending” bucket while officials decide whether to again try to end the program for young immigrants, keeping enrollment stalled even though the Supreme Court ruled last month that it was improperly ended.

News

Man waiting since March will miss out on $600 federal unemployment boost

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elisse Ramey
The waiting game is frustrating for people still looking to collect unemployment benefits months after applying, and who will miss out entirely on the $600 weekly federal benefit set to expire Saturday.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Flint Water Emergency

Pandemic puts a halt on lead, neuro-psychological testing in Flint kids

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
COVID-19 has taken a toll on just about everyone in some way, shape or form. One place you might not think of is Genesee Health System’s Neuro-developmental Center For Excellence, where lead testing is done on children who may have been exposed to lead during the water emergency.

Latest News

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 9 hours ago

Coronavirus

MI reports 699 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The state announced 699 new coronavirus cases Thursday and seven deaths. It said six of the seven deaths were found through a vital records review.

News

Employees quit Grand Blanc country club over alleged poor COVID-19 safety protocol

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:22 AM EDT
"I couldn't allow myself to be a coward and not speak the truth," said a former employee about the decision to come forward.

News

Midland-based Dow Chemical to shed 6% of workforce amid coronavirus challenges

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Midland-based Dow Chemical, announcing it would shed a full six percent of its workforce following a disappointing second quarter.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

National

SBA Administrator Reflects on COVID-19 Relief Programs, Future for Small Businesses

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT