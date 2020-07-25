Free coronavirus testing Saturday for Genesee County residents
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/25/20) - People in Genesee County were eligible for a free coronavirus test Saturday in Mount Morris Township.
The testing site at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church on Saginaw Street was scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The offer was a collaboration between the Genesee County Health Department, the State of Michigan, and the National Guard.
Testing did not require an appointment or doctor’s note.
