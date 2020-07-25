Free coronavirus testing Saturday for Genesee County residents

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/25/20) - People in Genesee County were eligible for a free coronavirus test Saturday in Mount Morris Township.

The testing site at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church on Saginaw Street was scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The offer was a collaboration between the Genesee County Health Department, the State of Michigan, and the National Guard.

Testing did not require an appointment or doctor’s note.

