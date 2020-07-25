Advertisement

Free coronavirus testing Saturday for Genesee County residents

Nurse holds COVID-19 test tube.
Nurse holds COVID-19 test tube.(AP Images)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/25/20) - People in Genesee County were eligible for a free coronavirus test Saturday in Mount Morris Township.

The testing site at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church on Saginaw Street was scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The offer was a collaboration between the Genesee County Health Department, the State of Michigan, and the National Guard.

Testing did not require an appointment or doctor’s note.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

MI reports close to 600 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan has reported 594 confirmed coronavirus cases and three COVID-19 deaths. The update Friday meant the state had a total of 76, 541 cases and 6,151 deaths.

Coronavirus

US states tighten controls, South Korea reports case spike

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JOE MCDONALD
South Korea has reported more than 100 new coronavirus cases for the first time in four months as more American states tightened anti-disease controls in response to rising infections.

Coronavirus

FDA authorizes first test for asymptomatic coronavirus cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a COVID-19 test that can be used on anyone, including those without symptoms.

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

Latest News

Coronavirus

26 deaths in 3 US convents, as nuns confront the pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
At a convent near Detroit, 13 nuns have died of COVID-19. The toll is seven at a center for Maryknoll sisters in New York, and six at a Wisconsin convent that serves nuns with fading memories.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 recovery can take a few weeks even for young adults

Updated: 13 hours ago
Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks, according to U.S. research published Friday.

Flint Water Emergency

Pandemic puts a halt on lead, neuro-psychological testing in Flint kids

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
COVID-19 has taken a toll on just about everyone in some way, shape or form. One place you might not think of is Genesee Health System’s Neuro-developmental Center For Excellence, where lead testing is done on children who may have been exposed to lead during the water emergency.

Coronavirus

Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL, JUSTIN PRITCHARD and DAVE KOLPACK Associated Press
As public health officials warned Friday that the coronavirus posed new risks to parts of the Midwest and South, enhanced federal payments that helped avert financial ruin for millions of unemployed Americans were set to expire — leaving only threadbare safety nets offered by individual states to ca

Coronavirus

Uncertainty in school reopenings as US virus cases hit 4 million

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The late summer back-to-school ritual is upended this year as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the U.S.

National

Coronavirus pandemic disrupts immunizations efforts worldwide

Updated: 15 hours ago
The World Health Organization and UNICEF issued a warning stating a disruption of immunization efforts could reverse progress made against some serious illnesses.