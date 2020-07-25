Advertisement

Friday weather forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - This week has been much more comfortable with some welcome relief from most of July’s blistering temperatures.

While this weekend is expected to run to those sultry conditions, we’ll get another break from the high heat next week.

Overnight will be very quiet, with lots of stars and comfortable sleeping weather if you leave your windows open.

Expect the thermometer to settle to around 60 degrees as our wind goes calm, so a fan will be helpful.

Temperatures start their upward climb Saturday, as we top out near 90.

You also feel a bit more “stick” in the air.

Sunglasses and sunscreen will be needed with plenty of sunshine all day long.

Sunday starts off sunny with more clouds later in the day.

Much higher humidity could push heat index values to the mid 90s by late in the afternoon.

It will be a day to stay hydrated and limit strenuous outdoor activity.

Some rumbles of thunder, lightning and rain move in overnight and last throughout the day Monday ahead of a cold front.

With more clouds and rain hanging around, low to mid 80s should just about do it.

Drier and less humid weather returns for most of next week.

Look for a mix of sun & clouds through the end of the week.

Although I can’t rule out a stray shower Thursday or Friday, most of us will stay dry with seasonal temperatures generally in the low to possibly mid 80s.

