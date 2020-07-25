Man waiting since March will miss out on $600 federal unemployment boost

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The waiting game is frustrating for people still looking to collect unemployment benefits months after applying, and who will miss out entirely on the $600 weekly federal benefit set to expire Saturday.

“I never expected to go back on unemployment at all, ever,” Larry Hutchinson said. “I still haven’t heard back from them.”

The Flint native says he has been waiting since March for some financial relief.

The benefits officially end July 31, but states are only able to pay through July 25.

In the current job market he has found himself in a position he hasn’t been in since 2007 when he filed an unemployment insurance claim, and he says that has made it more challenging for him to get help this time around.

“They kick you off if you have like an expired claim like I have,” Hutchinson said. “They got back to me in June, and they were supposed to send me a representative or a supervisor to clear things up.”

But he says no one got back to him, and he can’t get through to anyone to follow up.

“If you want to call someone you will not be able to reach them,” Hutchinson said.

He was so frustrated he says he called the governor’s office for help and was told someone would reach out to the UIA on his behalf.

“I also called the governor’s office who said they were going to send an email to the unemployment agency to get back with me,” Hutchinson said.

Now with his claim status in limbo he will most certainly miss out on this round of federal unemployment aid, a $600 weekly payment that’s helping 25 million Americans.

In addition to the end of the $600 payments, federal protections against evictions also are set to expire.

The ball is in the court of Senate Republicans and the president who can act to extend the federal money.

“The rest of us are starving, mortgage needs to be paid, bills are coming in,” Hutchinson said.

