MI reports close to 600 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/25/20) - Michigan has reported 594 confirmed coronavirus cases and three COVID-19 deaths.

The update Friday meant the state had a total of 76, 541 cases and 6,151 deaths.

There were no reported deaths in Mid-Michigan.

Lapeer County added 14 new cases.

The state said Saginaw County had 26 new cases. The county health department reported 86 new cases of the illness last week in addition to 70 confirmed cases last Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. It’s highest single-day record was 43 new cases in mid-April.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties on Thursday based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

-- Genesee, 2,582 cases and 269 deaths, which is 25 new cases.

-- Saginaw, 1,595 cases and 121 deaths, which is 26 new cases.

-- Arenac, 36 cases and two deaths, which is one new case.

-- Bay, 448 cases, 31 deaths, which is three new cases.

-- Clare, 44 cases and three deaths, which is three new cases.

-- Gladwin, 30 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 112 cases and 15 deaths, which is three new cases.

-- Huron, 99 cases and three deaths, which is one new case.

-- Iosco, 106 cases and ten deaths, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 167 cases and eight deaths, which is three new cases.

-- Lapeer, 300 cases and 31 deaths, which is 14 new cases.

-- Midland, 193 cases and nine deaths, which is three new cases.

-- Ogemaw, 36 cases and two deaths, which is one new case.

-- Oscoda, 17 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 40 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 75 cases and five deaths, which is three new cases.

-- Shiawassee, 272 cases, 27 deaths, which is one new case.

-- Tuscola, 248 cases and 27 deaths, which is two new cases.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.