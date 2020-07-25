Midland residents urged to return absentee ballots as soon as possible ahead of August election

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Midland is urging its residents to return absentee ballots as soon as possible ahead of the August 4 Primary Election.

On social media, city officials stressed the importance of returning absentee ballots in a timely manner now that the election is less than two weeks away.

“We typically recommend that voters allow for 2 weeks’ processing time when submitting ballots by mail, so at this point we’d strongly encourage you to return them in person,” the post said.

For registered voters who live in Midland, completed absentee ballots can be returned to the City Clerk’s Office at a drive-up drop box that is located outside of city hall on Larkin Street.

City officials said that the box is checked several times per day and is secure and contactless.

In June, Midland city and county officials reported a surge in absentee ballot requests ahead of the August election.

All ballots must be signed, sealed, and received by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

“Please do not wait until Election Day to return your ballots if you can help it,” the social media post said.

For more information on absentee voting in Midland, visit the city’s website.

