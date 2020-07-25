UP university will offer classes, degrees in Lower Peninsula

ST. HELEN, Mich. (AP) - (7/25/20) - An Upper Peninsula university is expanding into Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

Lake Superior State University says it will offer classes at Charlton Heston Academy in Roscommon County, 150 miles north of Lansing.

Students can pursue bachelor’s degrees in nursing, cannabis chemistry, cannabis business, business administration management and elementary education.

Two-year degrees will be available in general studies and cannabis science. The university’s president says its presence will enhance the quality of life in the region.

