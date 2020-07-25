Advertisement

UP university will offer classes, degrees in Lower Peninsula

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. HELEN, Mich. (AP) - (7/25/20) - An Upper Peninsula university is expanding into Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

Lake Superior State University says it will offer classes at Charlton Heston Academy in Roscommon County, 150 miles north of Lansing.

Students can pursue bachelor’s degrees in nursing, cannabis chemistry, cannabis business, business administration management and elementary education.

Two-year degrees will be available in general studies and cannabis science. The university’s president says its presence will enhance the quality of life in the region.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

State

Car runs into horse riders, killing 1, in western Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a woman riding a horse was killed when a car ran into a group of horse riders on a rural road in western Michigan.

News

Some Michigan schools get federal cash for propane buses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
School districts in western Michigan will be replacing old diesel buses with cleaner vehicles.

Coronavirus

Free coronavirus testing Saturday for Genesee County residents

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
People in Genesee County were eligible for a free coronavirus test Saturday in Mount Morris Township.

Coronavirus

MI reports close to 600 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan has reported 594 confirmed coronavirus cases and three COVID-19 deaths. The update Friday meant the state had a total of 76, 541 cases and 6,151 deaths.

Latest News

News

FEMA, SBA have already granted millions to Mid-Michigan flood victims. Here’s how to apply.

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Hundreds of families are still grappling with the aftermath of that historic May flooding. Federal assistance could prove a lifeline for those struggling just to stay in their ruined homes.

Politics

Lawyer: All new DACA applications put in ‘pending’ bucket

Updated: 15 hours ago
The U.S. government said Friday that it’s putting new DACA applications in a “pending” bucket while officials decide whether to again try to end the program for young immigrants, keeping enrollment stalled even though the Supreme Court ruled last month that it was improperly ended.

News

Man waiting since March will miss out on $600 federal unemployment boost

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Elisse Ramey
The waiting game is frustrating for people still looking to collect unemployment benefits months after applying, and who will miss out entirely on the $600 weekly federal benefit set to expire Saturday.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Flint Water Emergency

Pandemic puts a halt on lead, neuro-psychological testing in Flint kids

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
COVID-19 has taken a toll on just about everyone in some way, shape or form. One place you might not think of is Genesee Health System’s Neuro-developmental Center For Excellence, where lead testing is done on children who may have been exposed to lead during the water emergency.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 21 hours ago