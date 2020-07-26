Back to the Bricks hosts Road Rally Encore

(7/25/2020) - You may have seen a few classic cars on mid Michigan roads Saturday afternoon.

Back to the Bricks is still rolling on, but in a creative way.

The organization traveled across the state as part of it’s Road Rally Encore

The vehicles are parts of the sights and sounds of summer. However, COVID-19 has brought many plans to a screeching halt, including the big 16th annual Back to the Bricks show in downtown Flint next month.

Building off of last month's success, the group brought back it's Road Rally event. The event keeps the classics, vintage vehicles, and muscles on Michigan roads this summer, but in a safe way.

The route was kept a surprise until all 360 cars showed up at the IINN parking lot in Flint. From there, they traveled 153 miles. The group started in Flint, then went to Port Huron, and finally back in Davison with stops in between.

It's part of Back to the Bricks' plan to try and give car lovers a feeling of normalcy in the middle of a pandemic.

The event sponors helped with the costs, and that allowed Back to the Bricks to donate all of its proceeds to Whaley’s Childrens Center.

