Advertisement

Back to the Bricks hosts Road Rally Encore

By Matt Franklin
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(7/25/2020) - You may have seen a few classic cars on mid Michigan roads Saturday afternoon.

Back to the Bricks is still rolling on, but in a creative way.

The organization traveled across the state as part of it’s Road Rally Encore

The vehicles are parts of the sights and sounds of summer. However, COVID-19 has brought many plans to a screeching halt, including the big 16th annual Back to the Bricks show in downtown Flint next month.

Building off of last month's success, the group brought back it's Road Rally event. The event keeps the classics, vintage vehicles, and muscles on Michigan roads this summer, but in a safe way.

The route was kept a surprise until all 360 cars showed up at the IINN parking lot in Flint. From there, they traveled 153 miles. The group started in Flint, then went to Port Huron, and finally back in Davison with stops in between.

It's part of Back to the Bricks' plan to try and give car lovers a feeling of normalcy in the middle of a pandemic.

The event sponors helped with the costs, and that allowed Back to the Bricks to donate all of its proceeds to Whaley’s Childrens Center.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Save Your Cinema:” Vassar, others fight to survive amid extended coronavirus closures

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Coronavirus’ human toll is mounting. As is the toll on scores of local businesses, including one iconic Mid-Michigan movie house. Vassar’s single screen theater has been shut down since March and doesn’t know how much longer it can keep this up.

State

Car runs into horse riders, killing 1, in western Michigan

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a woman riding a horse was killed when a car ran into a group of horse riders on a rural road in western Michigan.

State

UP university will offer classes, degrees in Lower Peninsula

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An Upper Peninsula university is expanding into Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

News

Some Michigan schools get federal cash for propane buses

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
School districts in western Michigan will be replacing old diesel buses with cleaner vehicles.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Free coronavirus testing Saturday for Genesee County residents

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
People in Genesee County were eligible for a free coronavirus test Saturday in Mount Morris Township.

Coronavirus

MI reports close to 600 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan has reported 594 confirmed coronavirus cases and three COVID-19 deaths. The update Friday meant the state had a total of 76, 541 cases and 6,151 deaths.

Local

Midland residents urged to return absentee ballots as soon as possible ahead of August election

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The City of Midland is urging its residents to return absentee ballots as soon as possible ahead of the August 4 Primary Election.

Homepage

FEMA, SBA have already granted Mid-Michigan flood victims millions. Here's how to apply.

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT
This is a recurring recording of ABC12 News at 11 p.m.

News

FEMA, SBA have already granted millions to Mid-Michigan flood victims. Here’s how to apply.

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Hundreds of families are still grappling with the aftermath of that historic May flooding. Federal assistance could prove a lifeline for those struggling just to stay in their ruined homes.

Politics

Lawyer: All new DACA applications put in ‘pending’ bucket

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT
The U.S. government said Friday that it’s putting new DACA applications in a “pending” bucket while officials decide whether to again try to end the program for young immigrants, keeping enrollment stalled even though the Supreme Court ruled last month that it was improperly ended.