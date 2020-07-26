Advertisement

BLM - Flint calls on community leaders to address violence after reported shootings

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Leaders of Black Lives Matter - Flint called on community leaders to address violence after reported overnight shootings.

Johnie Franklin III said in a Facebook post, “Last night was horrific, catastrophic, and most of all, uncalled for.”

He said the night was supposed to focus on celebrating the success of artist YN Jay.

“We congratulate the success of YN Jay and his future endeavors. What we don’t condone is the heinous acts that transpired during the event which also led to an all out war last night in multiple locations across the county.”

Franklin said the City of Flint, the City of Flint Police Department, and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office must address the “violence and senseless actions”.

Franklin added it was important for the entire community to be a part of stopping the violence.

“We as the citizens of the city, we have to do better. We can’t scream Black Lives Matter and we killing ourselves in the process. Not over senseless violence. Black Lives Matter STILL Matters when it’s US too!”

Ladies and Gentlemen of Flint, Michigan Last night was horrific, catastrophic, and most of all, uncalled for. Last...

Posted by Johnie Franklin III on Sunday, July 26, 2020

As for the reported shootings, ABC 12 worked early Sunday morning to confirm the details of what happened through several law enforcement agencies.

State Police said the Flint Police Department was handling the investigation.

As of this writing, ABC 12 had not heard back from police.

Meanwhile, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley was scheduled to release details Sunday afternoon.

Look for updates on abc12.com and in our newscasts.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Police: 1 killed, 3 others injured in Flint Township restaurant shooting

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Flint Township Police said that one man is dead and three others were injured after a shooting at the Mega Classic Diner in Flint Township early Sunday morning.

State

Medical clinic to serve homeless people in Grand Rapids area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Six organizations in the Grand Rapids area are teaming up to provide free medical services for homeless people.

News

Dog park with drinks for owners in works near Grand Rapids

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An indoor dog park is in the works near Grand Rapids. While pets get exercise, their owners might be able to get a drink.

Coronavirus

MI: Total COVID-19 deaths reduced by 16 due to data entry errors

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ABC12 Web Staff
The State of Michigan said the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths had been reduced by 16 due to manual data entry errors.

Latest News

State

Girl killed when construction equipment falls onto car

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Police say a construction vehicle fell from a trailer onto a car at a suburban Detroit intersection and killed a 10-year-old girl inside.

Local

Back to the Bricks hosts Road Rally Encore

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Matt Franklin
Back to the Bricks hosted it's second Road Rally

News

“Save Your Cinema:” Vassar, others fight to survive amid extended coronavirus closures

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Coronavirus’ human toll is mounting. As is the toll on scores of local businesses, including one iconic Mid-Michigan movie house. Vassar’s single screen theater has been shut down since March and doesn’t know how much longer it can keep this up.

State

Car runs into horse riders, killing 1, in western Michigan

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a woman riding a horse was killed when a car ran into a group of horse riders on a rural road in western Michigan.

State

UP university will offer classes, degrees in Lower Peninsula

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
An Upper Peninsula university is expanding into Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

News

Some Michigan schools get federal cash for propane buses

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
School districts in western Michigan will be replacing old diesel buses with cleaner vehicles.