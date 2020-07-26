BLM - Flint calls on community leaders to address violence after reported shootings

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Leaders of Black Lives Matter - Flint called on community leaders to address violence after reported overnight shootings.

Johnie Franklin III said in a Facebook post, “Last night was horrific, catastrophic, and most of all, uncalled for.”

He said the night was supposed to focus on celebrating the success of artist YN Jay.

“We congratulate the success of YN Jay and his future endeavors. What we don’t condone is the heinous acts that transpired during the event which also led to an all out war last night in multiple locations across the county.”

Franklin said the City of Flint, the City of Flint Police Department, and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office must address the “violence and senseless actions”.

Franklin added it was important for the entire community to be a part of stopping the violence.

“We as the citizens of the city, we have to do better. We can’t scream Black Lives Matter and we killing ourselves in the process. Not over senseless violence. Black Lives Matter STILL Matters when it’s US too!”

Ladies and Gentlemen of Flint, Michigan Last night was horrific, catastrophic, and most of all, uncalled for. Last... Posted by Johnie Franklin III on Sunday, July 26, 2020

As for the reported shootings, ABC 12 worked early Sunday morning to confirm the details of what happened through several law enforcement agencies.

State Police said the Flint Police Department was handling the investigation.

As of this writing, ABC 12 had not heard back from police.

Meanwhile, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley was scheduled to release details Sunday afternoon.

Look for updates on abc12.com and in our newscasts.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.