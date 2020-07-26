Advertisement

Dog park with drinks for owners in works near Grand Rapids

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - (7/26/20) - A cold one while Max chases his buddies?

An indoor dog park is in the works near Grand Rapids. While pets get exercise, their owners might be able to get a drink.

The Plainfield Township Board recently voted to give a liquor license to The Pack Indoor Dog Park. The recommendation now goes to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.

The 10,000-square-foot facility will have a bar overlooking a play area where dogs will be grouped by personality. The business could open by October after construction delays. Co-owner Raechel Macqueen says, “There’s been a ton of interest.”

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WOOD-TV.)

