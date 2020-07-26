Advertisement

Flint Police: 12 shot in overnight wave of violence connected to massive “pop-up party”

The Flint Police Department
The Flint Police Department((source: WJRT))
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (07/26/2020)-Gunfire erupted in the middle of a massive outdoor celebration in Flint Saturday and overnight Sunday. Witnesses say more than a hundred shots were fired into a crowd of more than 1000 people gathered illegally despite warnings from Flint Police.

12 people were shot overnight in a chaotic weekend for the City of Flint, six in two separate unconnected incidents. ABC 12 is still waiting on those details as police begin piecing the situation together.

The other six victims, shot at Hallwood Plaza in the center of a massive crowd. Flint Police have said they were part of a pop up party with hundreds in attendance.

As seen in video shared with ABC 12 by Treal Magazine, the violence was sparked with a fight between several women followed by gunfire. The victims are all in stable condition this evening. Police report that they also have several suspects in custody, but expect more arrests to follow.

The pop up party was reportedly organized via Facebook on behalf of a local rapper. Flint police tell ABC 12 they repeatedly warned organizers not to hold it. Their permit was also denied. The event was also moved twice before settling on that Hallwood Plaza location.

Flint police were on hand. Mayor Sheldon Neeley and the police chief addressed the response Sunday afternoon, which included 250 percent more staffing than is usual for a Saturday evening. Police were on scene to shut it down when the violence broke out. Regardless, a tragic situation and one the Mayor says could have ended far worse.

“Thank God they were there. This could have been more devastating than it already has.”

So many gunshot victims were taken to Hurley Medical Center, the emergency department had to go into lock down. Spokesperson Peggy Agar says that isn't unusual because of the number of people around the ER. There were no incidents at the hospital itself, just concerned friends and family members.

Addressing the media, Mayor Neeley cited recent releases from the city jail related to coronavirus as a potential piece of last night's puzzle. Neeley then went on to tout his administration's efforts to curb crime, starting with a new effort to fill some vacant spots on the police force. Neeley says the fight against gun violence is one for the entire community to take up.

Stay with ABC 12 as we continue to follow this still developing story.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

BLM - Flint calls on community leaders to address violence after reported shootings

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Leaders of Black Lives Matter - Flint called on community leaders to address violence after reported overnight shootings.

Local

Police: 1 killed, 3 others injured in Flint Township restaurant shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Flint Township Police said that one man is dead and three others were injured after a shooting at the Mega Classic Diner in Flint Township early Sunday morning.

State

Medical clinic to serve homeless people in Grand Rapids area

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Six organizations in the Grand Rapids area are teaming up to provide free medical services for homeless people.

News

Dog park with drinks for owners in works near Grand Rapids

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An indoor dog park is in the works near Grand Rapids. While pets get exercise, their owners might be able to get a drink.

Latest News

Coronavirus

MI: Total COVID-19 deaths reduced by 16 due to data entry errors

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By ABC12 Web Staff
The State of Michigan said the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths had been reduced by 16 due to manual data entry errors.

State

Girl killed when construction equipment falls onto car

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Police say a construction vehicle fell from a trailer onto a car at a suburban Detroit intersection and killed a 10-year-old girl inside.

News

“Save Your Cinema:” Vassar, others fight to survive amid extended coronavirus closures

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Coronavirus’ human toll is mounting. As is the toll on scores of local businesses, including one iconic Mid-Michigan movie house. Vassar’s single screen theater has been shut down since March and doesn’t know how much longer it can keep this up.

State

Car runs into horse riders, killing 1, in western Michigan

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a woman riding a horse was killed when a car ran into a group of horse riders on a rural road in western Michigan.

State

UP university will offer classes, degrees in Lower Peninsula

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
An Upper Peninsula university is expanding into Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

News

Some Michigan schools get federal cash for propane buses

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
School districts in western Michigan will be replacing old diesel buses with cleaner vehicles.