Flint Police: 12 shot in overnight wave of violence connected to massive “pop-up party”

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (07/26/2020)-Gunfire erupted in the middle of a massive outdoor celebration in Flint Saturday and overnight Sunday. Witnesses say more than a hundred shots were fired into a crowd of more than 1000 people gathered illegally despite warnings from Flint Police.

12 people were shot overnight in a chaotic weekend for the City of Flint, six in two separate unconnected incidents. ABC 12 is still waiting on those details as police begin piecing the situation together.

The other six victims, shot at Hallwood Plaza in the center of a massive crowd. Flint Police have said they were part of a pop up party with hundreds in attendance.

As seen in video shared with ABC 12 by Treal Magazine, the violence was sparked with a fight between several women followed by gunfire. The victims are all in stable condition this evening. Police report that they also have several suspects in custody, but expect more arrests to follow.

The pop up party was reportedly organized via Facebook on behalf of a local rapper. Flint police tell ABC 12 they repeatedly warned organizers not to hold it. Their permit was also denied. The event was also moved twice before settling on that Hallwood Plaza location.

Flint police were on hand. Mayor Sheldon Neeley and the police chief addressed the response Sunday afternoon, which included 250 percent more staffing than is usual for a Saturday evening. Police were on scene to shut it down when the violence broke out. Regardless, a tragic situation and one the Mayor says could have ended far worse.

“Thank God they were there. This could have been more devastating than it already has.”

So many gunshot victims were taken to Hurley Medical Center, the emergency department had to go into lock down. Spokesperson Peggy Agar says that isn't unusual because of the number of people around the ER. There were no incidents at the hospital itself, just concerned friends and family members.

Addressing the media, Mayor Neeley cited recent releases from the city jail related to coronavirus as a potential piece of last night's puzzle. Neeley then went on to tout his administration's efforts to curb crime, starting with a new effort to fill some vacant spots on the police force. Neeley says the fight against gun violence is one for the entire community to take up.

