Girl killed when construction equipment falls onto car

(MGN Image)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 3:12 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WARREN, Mich. (AP) - Police say a construction vehicle fell from a trailer onto a car at a suburban Detroit intersection and killed a 10-year-old girl inside.

The backhoe loader was being pulled Saturday by a dump truck that appeared to run a stoplight in Warren and was hit by a car, causing the construction equipment to fall onto the car.

The girl was sitting in the car’s front passenger seat when she was hit. Police said the girl’s mother was driving and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

