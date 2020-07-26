Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hotter and more humid weather greeted us to start the last weekend in July.

Temperatures returned to the mid and upper 80s.

Sunday will be a very uncomfortable day across mid-Michigan.

We'll start the day with plenty of sunshine, slowly giving way to more clouds later in the day.

A combination of high heat in the low 90s combined with high humidity will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s, ahead of a cold front.

Dry weather ends Monday as that front slips through, setting off scattered rain and thunderstorms.

Some heavy rain is possible.

There is a marginal risk (category 1) for a few severe thunderstorms that could produce wind gusts to 60 mph.

The rest of the week is looking like "Tony the Tiger" weather...GREAT!

Look for mostly sunny to partly sunny conditions.

Temperatures cool off to the upper 70s to low 80s, pretty much where we should be this time of year.

Humidity levels will drop, leaving us with very pleasant weather into next weekend.>

