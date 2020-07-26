Advertisement

Medical clinic to serve homeless people in Grand Rapids area

(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Six organizations in the Grand Rapids area are teaming up to provide free medical services for homeless people.

They’ll operate a clinic at the downtown location of Mel Trotter Ministries, one of the participants. The others are Grand Valley State University’s Kirkhof College of Nursing; Mercy Health Saint Mary’s; Metro Health–University of Michigan; Michigan State University–College of Human Medicine; and Spectrum Health.

Community Partners Medical Clinic at Mel Trotter will be open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted.

Patients are also encouraged to make an appointment by calling (616) 588-8791 Monday through Thursday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Dog park with drinks for owners in works near Grand Rapids

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An indoor dog park is in the works near Grand Rapids. While pets get exercise, their owners might be able to get a drink.

Coronavirus

MI: Total COVID-19 deaths reduced by 16 due to data entry errors

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 Web Staff
The State of Michigan said the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths had been reduced by 16 due to manual data entry errors.

State

Girl killed when construction equipment falls onto car

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Police say a construction vehicle fell from a trailer onto a car at a suburban Detroit intersection and killed a 10-year-old girl inside.

News

“Save Your Cinema:” Vassar, others fight to survive amid extended coronavirus closures

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Coronavirus’ human toll is mounting. As is the toll on scores of local businesses, including one iconic Mid-Michigan movie house. Vassar’s single screen theater has been shut down since March and doesn’t know how much longer it can keep this up.

Latest News

State

Car runs into horse riders, killing 1, in western Michigan

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a woman riding a horse was killed when a car ran into a group of horse riders on a rural road in western Michigan.

State

UP university will offer classes, degrees in Lower Peninsula

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
An Upper Peninsula university is expanding into Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

News

Some Michigan schools get federal cash for propane buses

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
School districts in western Michigan will be replacing old diesel buses with cleaner vehicles.

Coronavirus

Free coronavirus testing Saturday for Genesee County residents

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:17 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
People in Genesee County were eligible for a free coronavirus test Saturday in Mount Morris Township.

Coronavirus

MI reports close to 600 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:11 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan has reported 594 confirmed coronavirus cases and three COVID-19 deaths. The update Friday meant the state had a total of 76, 541 cases and 6,151 deaths.

Homepage

FEMA, SBA have already granted Mid-Michigan flood victims millions. Here's how to apply.

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT
This is a recurring recording of ABC12 News at 11 p.m.