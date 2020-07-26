Advertisement

MI: Total COVID-19 deaths reduced by 16 due to data entry errors

Source: AP
By ABC12 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/26/20) - The State of Michigan said the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths had been reduced by 16 due to manual data entry errors.

It made the note Saturday under the daily totals and noted, “The errors in death ascertainment occurred during local case investigations and involved mistakenly indicating individuals as being deceased who were not.”

The state also reported 437 new confirmed cases and 14 deaths. It said eight of the 14 deaths were found through a vital records review.

The data brought the total number of cases to 76,978 and 6,149 deaths.

Michigan also updated the total number of recoveries to 57,502.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties on Saturday based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

• Genesee, 2,597 cases and 269 deaths, which is 15 new cases.

• Saginaw, 1,602 cases and 121 deaths, which is seven new cases.

• Arenac, 36 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

• Bay, 452 cases, 31 deaths, which is four new cases.

• Clare, 45 cases and three deaths, which is one new case.

• Gladwin, 31 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

• Gratiot, 112 cases and 15 deaths, which is no change.

• Huron, 112 cases and three deaths, which is 13 new cases.

• Iosco, 106 cases and ten deaths, which is no change.

• Isabella, 168 cases and eight deaths, which is one new case.

• Lapeer, 306 cases and 31 deaths, which is six new cases.

• Midland, 198 cases and nine deaths, which is five new cases.

• Ogemaw, 36 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

• Oscoda, 17 cases and one death, which is no change.

• Roscommon, 40 cases, which is no change.

• Sanilac, 79 cases and five deaths, which is four new cases.

• Shiawassee, 273 cases, 27 deaths, which is one new case.

• Tuscola, 249 cases and 27 deaths, which is one new case.

