One more day of heat before showers and storms move in

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a warm summer day on Saturday, we'll see even warmer temperatures and higher humidity as we wrap up the weekend. Our rain and storm chances will also increase late in the day and into tonight.

For Sunday, we'll start the day with some sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. As move through the day, more clouds will move in throughout the day as our next system moves closer to Mid-Michigan. By the afternoon and into the evening, we could see a few showers/storms popping up in our northern counties (generally north of US 10). Our humidity levels will also be increasing throughout the day with a southwesterly wind at 10-15 mph. It'll be flat out gross outside later today. High temperatures are forecast to crest in the lower 90s with heat index values in the middle 90s.

Tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely across Mid-Michigan. Overnight lows will only be in the middle 70s, which means we will likely set new record warm lows tonight. The record in Flint is 71 degrees from back in 1949. The record in Saginaw is 72 degrees from 1929.

Scattered showers and storms are likely during the morning on Monday, becoming more widespread during the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Given how much moisture there will be in the atmosphere, these storms could bring some locally heavy rainfall. A marginal risk for severe weather is also in place for parts of Mid-Michigan (mainly southeast). Some storms could produce some gusty winds. Rain and storms will wrap up by the evening. Highs will be in the 80s.

Cooler and drier air is then expected to move in and stick around for awhile in Mid-Michigan. Tuesday and Wednesday will see highs in the lower 80s and a few clouds. There is a very low chance for stray shower or two each day. For the end of the week and into next weekend, we’ll stay dry with seasonable temperatures in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the 50s.

