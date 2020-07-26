Advertisement

Police: 1 killed, 3 others injured in Flint Township restaurant shooting

Flint Township Police said that one man is dead and three others were injured after a shooting at the Mega Classic Diner in Flint Township early Sunday morning.
(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Township police said that one man is dead and three others were injured after a shooting at the Mega Classic Diner in Flint Township early Sunday morning.

According to the Flint Township Police Department, officers were dispatched to the diner located at 4462 Corunna Road just after 4:00 a.m.

Once officers arrived, police said they discovered that four people had been shot while inside the restaurant.

According to police, a 26-year-old man from Flint was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead. The three other people, a 31-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, and a 26-year-old female were also taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Police said that a 25-year-old man from Flint fled the scene after the shooting and was taken into custody by officers inside of a nearby business.

After an initial investigation, police said they believe there was an altercation prior to the shooting but are not sure what the reason behind the altercation was.

Police said the suspect in the shooting was taken to the Genesee County Jail and the case is expected to be presented to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office for a review of charges when the investigation is complete.

Flint Township police asked anyone that witnessed the shooting to contact Detective Minto at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245) or go to www.crimestoppersoffint.com.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

BLM - Flint calls on community leaders to address violence after reported shootings

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Leaders of Black Lives Matter - Flint called on community leaders to address violence after reported overnight shootings.

State

Medical clinic to serve homeless people in Grand Rapids area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Six organizations in the Grand Rapids area are teaming up to provide free medical services for homeless people.

News

Dog park with drinks for owners in works near Grand Rapids

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An indoor dog park is in the works near Grand Rapids. While pets get exercise, their owners might be able to get a drink.

Coronavirus

MI: Total COVID-19 deaths reduced by 16 due to data entry errors

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ABC12 Web Staff
The State of Michigan said the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths had been reduced by 16 due to manual data entry errors.

Latest News

State

Girl killed when construction equipment falls onto car

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Police say a construction vehicle fell from a trailer onto a car at a suburban Detroit intersection and killed a 10-year-old girl inside.

Local

Back to the Bricks hosts Road Rally Encore

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Matt Franklin
Back to the Bricks hosted it's second Road Rally

News

“Save Your Cinema:” Vassar, others fight to survive amid extended coronavirus closures

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Coronavirus’ human toll is mounting. As is the toll on scores of local businesses, including one iconic Mid-Michigan movie house. Vassar’s single screen theater has been shut down since March and doesn’t know how much longer it can keep this up.

State

Car runs into horse riders, killing 1, in western Michigan

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a woman riding a horse was killed when a car ran into a group of horse riders on a rural road in western Michigan.

State

UP university will offer classes, degrees in Lower Peninsula

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
An Upper Peninsula university is expanding into Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

News

Some Michigan schools get federal cash for propane buses

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
School districts in western Michigan will be replacing old diesel buses with cleaner vehicles.