Police: 1 killed, 3 others injured in Flint Township restaurant shooting

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Township police said that one man is dead and three others were injured after a shooting at the Mega Classic Diner in Flint Township early Sunday morning.

According to the Flint Township Police Department, officers were dispatched to the diner located at 4462 Corunna Road just after 4:00 a.m.

Once officers arrived, police said they discovered that four people had been shot while inside the restaurant.

According to police, a 26-year-old man from Flint was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead. The three other people, a 31-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, and a 26-year-old female were also taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Police said that a 25-year-old man from Flint fled the scene after the shooting and was taken into custody by officers inside of a nearby business.

After an initial investigation, police said they believe there was an altercation prior to the shooting but are not sure what the reason behind the altercation was.

Police said the suspect in the shooting was taken to the Genesee County Jail and the case is expected to be presented to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office for a review of charges when the investigation is complete.

Flint Township police asked anyone that witnessed the shooting to contact Detective Minto at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245) or go to www.crimestoppersoffint.com.

