Advertisement

“Save Your Cinema:” Vassar, others fight to survive amid extended coronavirus closures

Iconic local theater urges congress to act
Vassar Theatre's iconic 1930s marquee.
Vassar Theatre's iconic 1930s marquee.(WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (07/25/2020)-Coronavirus’ human toll is mounting. As is the toll on scores of local businesses, including one iconic Mid-Michigan movie house. Vassar’s single screen theater has been shut down since March and doesn’t know how much longer it can keep this up.

“I think there’s a sense of community around a place like Vassar Theatre.”

Andreas Fuchs can better convey the magic of movies than most. The owner of the Vassar Theatre points out the now faded poster advertising its last showing back in March. A quiet Saturday at the historic movie house, so much a part of the fabric of this small town USA.

“Vassar Theatre opened in Christmas 1937,” recalled Fuchs. “In a small community, we get third, fourth generation guests… We have been closed since March 16, which means zero income.”

According to industry figures, the nation’s shuttered silver screens have lost 93 percent of their box office take so far this year, forcing single screens and multiplex monsters alike to take on more debt. Declining attendance and increasingly stiff competition from streaming services like Netflix only further complicate the prospect of surviving an extended closure.  

The need to make dollars and cents out of barely-there balance sheets has meant reenvisioning a night at the movies. Cue the rebirth of the drive-in.

“It goes to show how much people actually want to have that experience of seeing a movie on the big screen with other people,” related Fuchs.

Andreas now sells movie theater popcorn at the farmer’s market a few blocks away to make a few extra bucks.

“It’s been a long time,” said Fuchs. “I don’t think anybody expected this to take as long, but let’s really be sure. It’s better safe than sorry.”

But the real money, says Andreas, has to come from somewhere. He and the National Association of Theater Owners have put out a plan to safely reopen, but, until that day comes, they’re calling on the government to keep the doors open for another generation of fans.

“The Restart Act needs to be passed by Congress,” argued Fuchs. “It will give additional loans to small businesses… Make sure that movie theaters and other family owned businesses are coming back.”

While the Restart Act is currently being debated in Congress, the association has launched the “Save Your Cinema” Campaign to drum up support.

Click here to visit the campaign’s website: https://saveyourcinema.com/

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Car runs into horse riders, killing 1, in western Michigan

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a woman riding a horse was killed when a car ran into a group of horse riders on a rural road in western Michigan.

State

UP university will offer classes, degrees in Lower Peninsula

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An Upper Peninsula university is expanding into Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

News

Some Michigan schools get federal cash for propane buses

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
School districts in western Michigan will be replacing old diesel buses with cleaner vehicles.

Coronavirus

Free coronavirus testing Saturday for Genesee County residents

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
People in Genesee County were eligible for a free coronavirus test Saturday in Mount Morris Township.

Latest News

Coronavirus

MI reports close to 600 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan has reported 594 confirmed coronavirus cases and three COVID-19 deaths. The update Friday meant the state had a total of 76, 541 cases and 6,151 deaths.

Homepage

FEMA, SBA have already granted Mid-Michigan flood victims millions. Here's how to apply.

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT
This is a recurring recording of ABC12 News at 11 p.m.

News

FEMA, SBA have already granted millions to Mid-Michigan flood victims. Here’s how to apply.

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Hundreds of families are still grappling with the aftermath of that historic May flooding. Federal assistance could prove a lifeline for those struggling just to stay in their ruined homes.

Politics

Lawyer: All new DACA applications put in ‘pending’ bucket

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT
The U.S. government said Friday that it’s putting new DACA applications in a “pending” bucket while officials decide whether to again try to end the program for young immigrants, keeping enrollment stalled even though the Supreme Court ruled last month that it was improperly ended.

News

Man waiting since March will miss out on $600 federal unemployment boost

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT
|
By Elisse Ramey
The waiting game is frustrating for people still looking to collect unemployment benefits months after applying, and who will miss out entirely on the $600 weekly federal benefit set to expire Saturday.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:13 PM EDT
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."