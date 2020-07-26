“Save Your Cinema:” Vassar, others fight to survive amid extended coronavirus closures

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (07/25/2020)-Coronavirus’ human toll is mounting. As is the toll on scores of local businesses, including one iconic Mid-Michigan movie house. Vassar’s single screen theater has been shut down since March and doesn’t know how much longer it can keep this up.

“I think there’s a sense of community around a place like Vassar Theatre.”

Andreas Fuchs can better convey the magic of movies than most. The owner of the Vassar Theatre points out the now faded poster advertising its last showing back in March. A quiet Saturday at the historic movie house, so much a part of the fabric of this small town USA.

“Vassar Theatre opened in Christmas 1937,” recalled Fuchs. “In a small community, we get third, fourth generation guests… We have been closed since March 16, which means zero income.”

According to industry figures, the nation’s shuttered silver screens have lost 93 percent of their box office take so far this year, forcing single screens and multiplex monsters alike to take on more debt. Declining attendance and increasingly stiff competition from streaming services like Netflix only further complicate the prospect of surviving an extended closure.

The need to make dollars and cents out of barely-there balance sheets has meant reenvisioning a night at the movies. Cue the rebirth of the drive-in.

“It goes to show how much people actually want to have that experience of seeing a movie on the big screen with other people,” related Fuchs.

Andreas now sells movie theater popcorn at the farmer’s market a few blocks away to make a few extra bucks.

“It’s been a long time,” said Fuchs. “I don’t think anybody expected this to take as long, but let’s really be sure. It’s better safe than sorry.”

But the real money, says Andreas, has to come from somewhere. He and the National Association of Theater Owners have put out a plan to safely reopen, but, until that day comes, they’re calling on the government to keep the doors open for another generation of fans.

“The Restart Act needs to be passed by Congress,” argued Fuchs. “It will give additional loans to small businesses… Make sure that movie theaters and other family owned businesses are coming back.”

While the Restart Act is currently being debated in Congress, the association has launched the “Save Your Cinema” Campaign to drum up support.

Click here to visit the campaign’s website: https://saveyourcinema.com/

