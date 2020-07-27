Advertisement

Flint city leaders call for an end to violence after weekend shootings

The Flint Police Department reported that a dozen shootings happened in one night over the weekend and the uptick in violence now has Flint city leaders speaking out.
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department reported that a dozen shootings happened in one night over the weekend and the uptick in violence now has Flint city leaders speaking out.

According to Flint police, 12 shootings happened throughout the city Saturday night. Of those 12 shootings, police said that 10 of those victims are in good condition, one is in serious condition, and one is in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon.

Police said that six of those victims were shot at the Hallwood Plaza on Clio Road in Flint as part of a pop-up party reportedly associated with the filming of a music video.

According to police, the crowds at the party grew exponentially from 50 people to more than 1,000 people in a matter of minutes.

“We have made multiple arrests, we’ve recovered multiple weapons and connections with these crimes. And additional arrests are likely,” said Phil Hart, Flint’s police chief.

Hart said that the police department was aware of the party happening Saturday night and they stepped up patrols and added officers to the Saturday night shift because of it.

“We worked proactively at the Flint Police Department to stop this event before it even started,” Hart said. “We had communications, we explained that this type of activity was illegal. We closed it down in two other locations and they decided to move to the Hallwood Plaza and it just ballooned from there.”

Hart said that officers from the Flint Police Department and Michigan State Police were on scene attempting to get with the organizers to shut down the party when the shooting happened.

Hart said that the shooting happened when a fight broke out in the crowd.

Flint mayor, Sheldon Neeley, spoke out about the shootings at a Sunday news conference.

“I have a clear message,” he said. “The City of Flint will no longer tolerate this and we will not let people exploit us for these types of activities.”

Neeley spoke on the rise of crime that has happened in the city so far this year.

According to ABC12′s previous reporting, non-fatal shootings in Flint have gone up 126 percent from this time last year.

And while no one has died from last weekend’s shootings, Neeley said the community has to step up and do better.

“This is a fight that we are engaged in that law enforcement cannot fight on its own,” he said. He went on to say, “we have to do better, as a society, and as a community.”

Neeley did speak on some ways the city is working on curbing some of this violence, including a gun buyback program and filling 14 positions in the Flint Police Department that Neeley said have been vacant for more than a year.

As for the weekend shootings, police said that the investigations continue. Stick with ABC12 for updates to this story.

RELATED STORY: “Enough is enough:” Witnesses, Flint city leaders react to overnight wave of violence

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

MI reports 1,041 new coronavirus cases, including some backlogged cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan reported 1,041 new coronavirus cases and said the number included some backlogged cases.

Homepage

“Enough is enough:” Witnesses, Flint city leaders react to overnight wave of violence

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Dramatic video captured by Treal Magazine pans through the epicenter of Saturday’s thousand-person party and shows a fight break out between several women. Several tense moments later, you can hear gunfire erupt before the video comes to a stop.

News

Flint Police: 12 shot in overnight wave of violence connected to massive “pop-up party”

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
12 people were shot overnight in a chaotic weekend for the City of Flint, six in two separate unconnected incidents.

Local

BLM - Flint calls on community leaders to address violence after reported shootings

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Leaders of Black Lives Matter - Flint called on community leaders to address violence after reported overnight shootings.

Latest News

Local

Police: 1 killed, 3 others injured in Flint Township restaurant shooting

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Flint Township Police said that one man is dead and three others were injured after a shooting at the Mega Classic Diner in Flint Township early Sunday morning.

State

Medical clinic to serve homeless people in Grand Rapids area

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Six organizations in the Grand Rapids area are teaming up to provide free medical services for homeless people.

News

Dog park with drinks for owners in works near Grand Rapids

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An indoor dog park is in the works near Grand Rapids. While pets get exercise, their owners might be able to get a drink.

Coronavirus

MI: Total COVID-19 deaths reduced by 16 due to data entry errors

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:11 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 Web Staff
The State of Michigan said the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths had been reduced by 16 due to manual data entry errors.

State

Girl killed when construction equipment falls onto car

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 3:12 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Police say a construction vehicle fell from a trailer onto a car at a suburban Detroit intersection and killed a 10-year-old girl inside.

Local

Back to the Bricks hosts Road Rally Encore

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT
|
By Matt Franklin
Back to the Bricks hosted it's second Road Rally