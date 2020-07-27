Advertisement

Flint party-goers in violation of Executive Order could face misdemeanor charges

6 people were shot while attending a pop-up party at Hallwood Plaza on Clio Road, Saturday.
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -An overwhelmed Flint police department paired with a weekend of gun violence that included an out of control outdoor celebration attended by more than a thousand people---

"First and foremost, it's a crime. It's a misdemeanor under EO-110 and these folks could be prosecuted," said Genesee County Prosecutor, David Leyton.

Is a recipe for disaster in the middle of a national health crisis. 

"I hope that people would understand that you are putting the public health, your own personal health in danger by gathering at these kinds of events," Leyton said.

 Those that host or attend these type of gatherings could also find themselves in legal trouble as well.

“Certainly if somebody were inviting people in and they had the knowledge  that there was going to be more than a hundred people and they are hosting a party of more than a hundred people , potentially they are violating Executive Order 110. Its misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up $500 and jail time up to 90 days,” he said.

 6 people were shot while attending a pop-up party at Hallwood Plaza on Clio Road, Saturday.

The party reportedly took place during the filming of a music video.

Flint Police along with State Police were attempting to shut down the party when the shootings took place.

 Leyton is expected to meet with Flint Police about the incident this week.

“Maybe the crime could be worse. And again, I’m totally speculating, but if you could prove incitement of a riot and I’m not saying that kind of evidence is there, but if you could prove that, then you have a much more serious crime,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

The GLIAC announces it will play a conference-only schedule in the fall

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Jason Lewis
The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference is shifting to a conference only schedule for all fall sports.

Local

Flint city leaders call for an end to violence after weekend shootings

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The Flint Police Department reported that a dozen shootings happened in one night over the weekend and the uptick in violence now has Flint city leaders speaking out.

Coronavirus

MI reports 1,041 new coronavirus cases, including some backlogged cases

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan reported 1,041 new coronavirus cases and said the number included some backlogged cases.

Homepage

“Enough is enough:” Witnesses, Flint city leaders react to overnight wave of violence

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Dramatic video captured by Treal Magazine pans through the epicenter of Saturday’s thousand-person party and shows a fight break out between several women. Several tense moments later, you can hear gunfire erupt before the video comes to a stop.

Latest News

News

Flint Police: 12 shot in overnight wave of violence connected to massive “pop-up party”

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
12 people were shot overnight in a chaotic weekend for the City of Flint, six in two separate unconnected incidents.

Local

BLM - Flint calls on community leaders to address violence after reported shootings

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Leaders of Black Lives Matter - Flint called on community leaders to address violence after reported overnight shootings.

Local

Police: 1 killed, 3 others injured in Flint Township restaurant shooting

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Flint Township Police said that one man is dead and three others were injured after a shooting at the Mega Classic Diner in Flint Township early Sunday morning.

State

Medical clinic to serve homeless people in Grand Rapids area

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Six organizations in the Grand Rapids area are teaming up to provide free medical services for homeless people.

News

Dog park with drinks for owners in works near Grand Rapids

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
An indoor dog park is in the works near Grand Rapids. While pets get exercise, their owners might be able to get a drink.

Coronavirus

MI: Total COVID-19 deaths reduced by 16 due to data entry errors

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:11 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 Web Staff
The State of Michigan said the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths had been reduced by 16 due to manual data entry errors.