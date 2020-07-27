Flint party-goers in violation of Executive Order could face misdemeanor charges

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -An overwhelmed Flint police department paired with a weekend of gun violence that included an out of control outdoor celebration attended by more than a thousand people---

"First and foremost, it's a crime. It's a misdemeanor under EO-110 and these folks could be prosecuted," said Genesee County Prosecutor, David Leyton.

Is a recipe for disaster in the middle of a national health crisis.

"I hope that people would understand that you are putting the public health, your own personal health in danger by gathering at these kinds of events," Leyton said.

Those that host or attend these type of gatherings could also find themselves in legal trouble as well.

“Certainly if somebody were inviting people in and they had the knowledge that there was going to be more than a hundred people and they are hosting a party of more than a hundred people , potentially they are violating Executive Order 110. Its misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up $500 and jail time up to 90 days,” he said.

6 people were shot while attending a pop-up party at Hallwood Plaza on Clio Road, Saturday.

The party reportedly took place during the filming of a music video.

Flint Police along with State Police were attempting to shut down the party when the shootings took place.

Leyton is expected to meet with Flint Police about the incident this week.

“Maybe the crime could be worse. And again, I’m totally speculating, but if you could prove incitement of a riot and I’m not saying that kind of evidence is there, but if you could prove that, then you have a much more serious crime,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.