Flint physician stresses social distancing after large weekend gathering

By Christine Winter
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/27/20) - A Flint doctor said a large gathering over the weekend was a big step back in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Physician Bobby Mukkamala is President of the Michigan State Medical Society. He said he continued to closely watching coronavirus trends.

“There was a time that I was scared about the curve of illness and the deaths related to COVID-19. And then there was a time that I was proud of the precautions and the distancings that were practiced in our state, in our county, and our city.”

But now, Mukkamala said the curve of infections was going up again.

“I’m back to being scared. We’re pretty much back to where we were in April as far as the number of cases that we’re diagnosing. I want our city to continue to recognize that we’re on a teeter-totter.”

Mukkamala says the Flint area had a two percent mortality rate in the COVID-19 pandemic. With thousands of people at a party, he said a weekend celebration would be deadly. And not necessarily for the young crowds.

“Going home and spreading this infection to their friends, their relatives, and that teeter-totter is going to go back to the wrong side of things.”

The doctor said older generations could make a difference by educating people about the risks of being near large crowds.

“We should use that influence, appeal to their sense of goodness, and their sense of family. That is why we should be careful and not engage in gatherings like this.”

Under an order issued by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, crowds of more than 100 people were not allowed because of the pandemic.

