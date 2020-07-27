Advertisement

Howell non-profit to host fundraiser in Sanford to help rebuild veterans monument

A Howell-based non-profit organization is hosting a fundraiser in Sanford this weekend to help raise money to rebuild the community’s veterans memorial that was destroyed in May’s flooding.
Sanford veterans memorial destroyed by flooding.
Sanford veterans memorial destroyed by flooding.(Colton Cichoracki WJRT)
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
“We found out the veterans flagpole memorial was destroyed and that was a really important thing for us to jump in and try and help rebuild,” said Kurt Adams, founder of the non-profit Veterans Memorial 150.

The non-profit group is based out of Howell, Michigan and it raises money to support veterans and their families. Each year, the group holds a 150-mile race from Ludington to Bay City and one of their stops is in Sanford.

“For the last couple of years, we became familiar with the village of Sanford and really got to enjoy that area, and with the dam failure this year, the area experienced pretty radical devastation and we knew we had to get involved,” Adams said.

On August 1, the non-profit group will put on the Sanford Monument 5k, which is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. with all proceeds going directly to help with the rebuild.

Adams said that all COVID-19 precautions will be taken and people can participate in the race virtually.

“I think that people recognize the service of their fallen veterans from the area and really it’s a physical reminder to their sacrifice so I think it’s critical that it gets rebuilt as timely as possible,” Adams said.

The community’s monument was built to remember all veterans and was also built in honor of Sanford native Ryan Burgess, who was killed in Iraq in 2006.

VM 150 is working with the Burgess family, who spearheaded the effort to get the memorial in Sanford, to now rebuild it.

For more information about the race and to sign up, click here. You can also make donations online as well.

