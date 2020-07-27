Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It's been a very hot and humid day across mid-Michigan.

The combination of temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s along with high humidity levels has pushed the heat index into the low to mid 90s.

An approaching cold front will set the stage for scattered rain and thunderstorms overnight into Monday.

Some heavy rain is possible.

There is a marginal risk (category 1) for severe thunderstorms that could produce wind gusts to 60 mph.

Drier air slides in for much of the week, making it feel more comfortable.

Look for mostly sunny to partly sunny conditions.

Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to low 80s, pretty much where we should be this time of year.

