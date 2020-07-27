Advertisement

MI reports 1,041 new coronavirus cases, including some backlogged cases

(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva) (WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/27/20) - Michigan reported 1,041 new coronavirus cases and said the number included some backlogged cases.

The message appeared with the updated total Sunday. It said, “As reported yesterday, messaging system issues resulted in the delay of laboratory result referrals from Friday evening through Saturday morning. The issue has been resolved and the back-logged referrals have been processed. Today’s new cases include a portion of referrals that would have appeared in Saturday’s daily count, but had not been processed at the time of Saturday’s report.”

The new cases brought the total number of cases to 78,019 cases and 6,149 deaths. There had been no change in the number of deaths from Saturday.

In Mid-Michigan, Saginaw County reported 49 new coronavirus cases. Genesee County had 30 new cases, and Lapeer County had 13 new cases.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties on Sunday based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

• Genesee, 2,627 cases and 269 deaths, which is 30 new cases.

• Saginaw, 1,651 cases and 121 deaths, which is 49 new cases.

• Arenac, 36 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

• Bay, 465 cases, 31 deaths, which is 13 new cases.

• Clare, 47 cases and three deaths, which is two new cases.

• Gladwin, 33 cases and two deaths, which is two new cases.

• Gratiot, 116 cases and 15 deaths, which is four new cases.

• Huron, 113 cases and three deaths, which is one new case.

• Iosco, 106 cases and ten deaths, which is no change.

• Isabella, 169 cases and eight deaths, which is one new case.

• Lapeer, 319 cases and 31 deaths, which is 13 new cases.

• Midland, 203 cases and nine deaths, which is five new cases.

• Ogemaw, 38 cases and two deaths, which is two new cases.

• Oscoda, 17 cases and one death, which is no change.

• Roscommon, 40 cases, which is no change.

• Sanilac, 79 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

• Shiawassee, 277 cases, 27 deaths, which is four new cases.

• Tuscola, 252 cases and 27 deaths, which is three new cases.

