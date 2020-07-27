Advertisement

Prom held for Genesee County seniors

Organizers say they wanted to show local kids they can fun at prom and do so safely.
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Wearing their fancy dresses-- tuxes-- and masks-- some Genesee County high school seniors attended a Quarantine Clean Prom.

The prom was held at the Signature Chop House in Flushing Friday.

The students were able to walk the red carpet, get their picture taken, have some hors d’oeuvres-- all while practicing social distancing.

Organizers say they wanted to show local kids they can fun at prom and do so safely.

”Starting from 9th grade, all the way to the 12 grade, everybody wants to go to prom. Due to COVID-19, people couldn’t go, so we wanted to make sure those kids had an opportunity to go to prom,” said organizer, Robert Tyler.

About 25 students from different high schools in Genesee County attended the event.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Campaign flyer uses unauthorized image of former YWCA CEO, upsetting, but not illegal

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
While using the photo from a magazine article published in July 2017 isn't illegal, Heidi McAra believes what he did was wrong.

Local

August primary ballot: MTA millage won’t cost you more

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
This year, CEO Ed Benning said they're combining all three. The MTA is asking for one replacement renewal millage. If passed, you will pay the same amount over the next five years.

Crime

Without funding for witness protection in Michigan, prosecutors get creative

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
In the last 16 years, Genesee County has had to protect nearly 100 witnesses, keeping them safe to hold suspects accountable.

Crime

Community weighs in on Flint’s uptick in gun violence

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
ABC12′s Ann Pierret took to Facebook to ask the community what they can do to help stop the violence in their neighborhoods. More than 100,000 people viewed the post and hundreds commented on what they think will make an impact.

Latest News

News

Connecting through yoga, dance during COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT
Summer DAYS in the Park is going on now through August 22 in Flint.

Community

Flint Public Art Project Vote Murals making it easy to vote through PixelStix app

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Cariel
The Flint Public Art Project has always used art as a way to express themselves, and now they’ve taken that creativity and combined it with technology to make it easy for people to register to vote.

Community

Grand Blanc Township soccer field destroyed by truck

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:07 AM EDT
|
By Mallory Pearson
Grand Blanc Township soccer field destroyed by truck

Community

Flint Mayor addresses uptick in crime with plan to get guns off the streets, fill vacant police dept. openings

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The first-- create a specialized investigative team within the Flint Police Department aimed at getting illegal guns off the streets.The second-- fill the 14 vacant positions at the police department.And third-- launch a gun buyback program.

Community

State report finds Lapeer nursing home put residents in “immediate jeopardy”

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
The state’s 37-page investigative report into The Villages of Lapeer details a list of serious issues against the nursing home.

Person Of The Week

Person of the Week: Rico Phillips

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Retired Flint firefighter Rico Phillips is excited for a second career working to increase diversity in the Ontario Hockey League.