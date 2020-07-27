Prom held for Genesee County seniors

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Wearing their fancy dresses-- tuxes-- and masks-- some Genesee County high school seniors attended a Quarantine Clean Prom.

The prom was held at the Signature Chop House in Flushing Friday.

The students were able to walk the red carpet, get their picture taken, have some hors d’oeuvres-- all while practicing social distancing.

Organizers say they wanted to show local kids they can fun at prom and do so safely.

”Starting from 9th grade, all the way to the 12 grade, everybody wants to go to prom. Due to COVID-19, people couldn’t go, so we wanted to make sure those kids had an opportunity to go to prom,” said organizer, Robert Tyler.

About 25 students from different high schools in Genesee County attended the event.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.