Advertisement

Video shows protest over Saginaw police use of force leads to arrest

Man was taken to jail, but was released today.
The Saginaw Police Department
The Saginaw Police Department(source: WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Police arrested a 27-year-old man Sunday and it was all caught on video.

The man was part of a group protesting police brutality.

This was a protest by the group “The Ghost of George Floyd”, which had protested in Saginaw in early June.

There were no problems then, but there was trouble yesterday.

Cornelius Phelps can be seen in this cell phone video talking to Saginaw Police officers on Sunday afternoon. The group was protesting over what it believed was support by Saginaw Police officers for another officer who was fired earlier this month for hitting a woman in the Saginaw County Jail.

They had gathered in an area near the parking lot of the Fraternal Order of Police building on Niagra, but that property is near railroad tracks. Its owned by a railroad company, and police told them they were trespassing. Phelps and other protesters believed its was not private property and police attempted to arrest Phelps. Protesters can be heard telling police to stop what they were doing.

“He’s not resisting,” a woman can be heard on the video, shot by one of the people attending the protest.

Police can be heard telling Phelps dozens of times to put his hands behind his back.

“You are under arrest, put your hands behind your back,” the officers is heard saying over and over again.

Police officers threaten to tase Phelps if he doesn’t comply and eventually, he is tased.

“Please stop, why you are doing this,” a protester is heard saying.

Police finally get Phelps handcuffed and then turn their attention to the other people who they accused of trespassing.

As police tried to explain that they were on private property, some questioned if that was true.

“Turn around you are under arrest, who else wants to go to jail today,” a police officer asks.

Its not clear if that woman was arrested.

Phelps was lodged at the Saginaw County Jail on a resisting and obstructing police complaint, but has been released, and its not clear if he will faces any charges.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Howell non-profit to host fundraiser in Sanford to help rebuild veterans monument

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
A Howell-based non-profit organization is hosting a fundraiser in Sanford this weekend to help raise money to rebuild the community’s veterans memorial that was destroyed in May’s flooding.

Coronavirus

Flint physician stresses social distancing after large weekend gathering

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Christine Winter
A Flint doctor said a large gathering over the weekend was a big step back in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Local

Flint city leaders call for an end to violence after weekend shootings

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The Flint Police Department reported that a dozen shootings happened in one night over the weekend and the uptick in violence now has Flint city leaders speaking out.

Coronavirus

MI reports 1,041 new coronavirus cases, including some backlogged cases

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan reported 1,041 new coronavirus cases and said the number included some backlogged cases.

Latest News

Homepage

“Enough is enough:” Witnesses, Flint city leaders react to overnight wave of violence

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Dramatic video captured by Treal Magazine pans through the epicenter of Saturday’s thousand-person party and shows a fight break out between several women. Several tense moments later, you can hear gunfire erupt before the video comes to a stop.

News

Flint Police: 12 shot in overnight wave of violence connected to massive “pop-up party”

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
12 people were shot overnight in a chaotic weekend for the City of Flint, six in two separate unconnected incidents.

Local

BLM - Flint calls on community leaders to address violence after reported shootings

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Leaders of Black Lives Matter - Flint called on community leaders to address violence after reported overnight shootings.

Local

Police: 1 killed, 3 others injured in Flint Township restaurant shooting

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Flint Township Police said that one man is dead and three others were injured after a shooting at the Mega Classic Diner in Flint Township early Sunday morning.

State

Medical clinic to serve homeless people in Grand Rapids area

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Six organizations in the Grand Rapids area are teaming up to provide free medical services for homeless people.

News

Dog park with drinks for owners in works near Grand Rapids

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
An indoor dog park is in the works near Grand Rapids. While pets get exercise, their owners might be able to get a drink.