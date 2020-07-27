Video shows protest over Saginaw police use of force leads to arrest

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Police arrested a 27-year-old man Sunday and it was all caught on video.

The man was part of a group protesting police brutality.

This was a protest by the group “The Ghost of George Floyd”, which had protested in Saginaw in early June.

There were no problems then, but there was trouble yesterday.

Cornelius Phelps can be seen in this cell phone video talking to Saginaw Police officers on Sunday afternoon. The group was protesting over what it believed was support by Saginaw Police officers for another officer who was fired earlier this month for hitting a woman in the Saginaw County Jail.

They had gathered in an area near the parking lot of the Fraternal Order of Police building on Niagra, but that property is near railroad tracks. Its owned by a railroad company, and police told them they were trespassing. Phelps and other protesters believed its was not private property and police attempted to arrest Phelps. Protesters can be heard telling police to stop what they were doing.

“He’s not resisting,” a woman can be heard on the video, shot by one of the people attending the protest.

Police can be heard telling Phelps dozens of times to put his hands behind his back.

“You are under arrest, put your hands behind your back,” the officers is heard saying over and over again.

Police officers threaten to tase Phelps if he doesn’t comply and eventually, he is tased.

“Please stop, why you are doing this,” a protester is heard saying.

Police finally get Phelps handcuffed and then turn their attention to the other people who they accused of trespassing.

As police tried to explain that they were on private property, some questioned if that was true.

“Turn around you are under arrest, who else wants to go to jail today,” a police officer asks.

Its not clear if that woman was arrested.

Phelps was lodged at the Saginaw County Jail on a resisting and obstructing police complaint, but has been released, and its not clear if he will faces any charges.

