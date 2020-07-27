Advertisement

Warm and humid today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
A cold front moving across the state today will bring in some clouds and the chance for a few showers. A storm is possible with gusty winds being the main threat. We’ll still have some sunshine, and even if you don’t see rain, everyone will feel the heat and humidity!

Highs today will be in the mid 80s with muggy conditions. Winds will be out of the SW to W at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph.  

Tonight winds turn light as skies clear. High pressure will keep our skies mainly clear overnight and through most of tomorrow, too. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s, then temps rebound into the low 80s Tuesday afternoon.

There’s just a slight chance for a sprinkle or two tomorrow and Wednesday.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

