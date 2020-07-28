Advertisement

Charges issued against Flint man in quadruple shooting at Mega Classic Diner

He’s accused of shooting and killing a man early Sunday and injuring three others. The three others shot are expected to be okay.
A shooting at the Mega Classic Diner early Sunday, July 26th, left one man dead and four injured.
By Ann Pierret
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/28/2020) - A 25-year-old Flint man is charged with open murder in connection to the shooting at Mega Classic Diner in Flint Township.

The Genesee County Prosecutor said the Flint man killed showed up to the restaurant after his sister called for help.

He explained she felt she was disrespected by a fellow customer who she coincidentally had a run-in with earlier in the day.

“This is not the way to resolve disputes. I don’t know when the community is going to learn that you cannot resolve disputes in this manner,” he said. “Violence is not the answer.”

Leyton explained earlier Saturday afternoon, a woman was at her friend's house in Beecher when someone stole a gun from the home.

She believes that person is friends with the man who she ran into at the Mega Classic Diner in Flint Township around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Leyton said the woman claims that man didn't properly hold the door open for her as she arrived.

With both issues upsetting her, she called her brother to handle it.

Leyton said the 26-year-old brother and his friend showed up. Then, they confronted the man. And, Leyton said the man shot and killed the brother.

The alleged gunman also shot three other people there -- innocent bystanders.

Then, Leyton said, the man ran out of the diner, towards the Speedway on Corunna Road.

While running away, Leyton said someone from inside the restaurant shot at him. But, the man did make it inside the gas station.

“He ran around the carwash, into the Speedway, locked himself into the men’s room at the Speedway Gas Station at Corunna and Linden,” Leyton explained. “And the police, they pepper sprayed under the door, forced him to crack the door and they pulled him out and took him to the ground.”

The alleged shooter is a 25-year-old Flint man. He is expected to be formally charged Wednesday on open murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder and multiple weapons charges.

The man who shot at him while he ran away is also expected to be charged. Leyton said he’s facing reckless discharge of a firearm.

