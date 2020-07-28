Downtown Flint restaurants welcoming state spot checking for following COVID-19 guidelines

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/27/2020) - Michigan restaurants will soon be randomly inspected to make sure they are taking coronavirus safety precautions.

The new state program is meant to stop the spread and protect employees and customers. In downtown Flint, spot checks are being welcomed as much as its customers.

Due to the uptick in coronavirus cases, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, MIOSHA, will now be conducting these inspections at businesses statewide both randomly and by referral.

Restaurant owners in downtown Flint say this won’t change the strict policies they’ve already put in place.

”Many people are scared to come out and dine, but we want to show them that we’re taking our cautious steps to make sure that you’re going to feel safe when you’re coming out to have a beverage or to come out and dine with your family or by yourself,” John Saites said.

Saites is the Managing Parter at Churchill’s in downtown Flint.

He says he’s following CDC guidelines to lower the risk of the spreading coronavirus like mandating face coverings, separating tables six feet apart, limiting seating capacity, and utilizing both digital and disposable menus.

He says other businesses in the area are on the same page.

”If one business does bad, it reflects all of us across the board, so by having these places that are working hard to prevent everything to keep you safe while you’re coming in, that is key, and it’s awesome to see people supporting that,” Saites said.

Saites says he also has steps in place for employees including daily health screenings and having a response plan to COVID-19.

If a business fails its COVID-19 preparedness inspection, MIOSHA says there can be citations and penalties up to $7,000.

For Saites, however, it isn’t about the money.

”I want to make sure everyone feels safe. At the end of the day, I go home to my kids, and I want to make sure I’m safe, so I want to keep you safe, so you feel safe when you go back home,” Saites said.

MIOSHA also says people can report health and safety concerns on their website or on their hotline: 855-723-3219.

