Fenton based Genatek Global creates automated disinfecting, sanitizing machine

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Fenton based Genatek Global has created a disinfecting, sanitizing machine for business owners looking for some extra peace of mind for their customers.

“Temperature obviously is a critical part. The mask is important and hand sanitization, and then also a disinfectant property that we do in the end of our booth,” said Genatek Global President Johnny Cooper.

The machine is called the GT1000, and the first one ever made has already been bought by the owner of The Fireplace bar and restaurant in Fenton.

“Where there’s masses of people going in, the movie theatre, the restaurants, I mean just think about that unknown about who is coming in and out of your facilities,” Cooper said.

A person steps into the machine, a camera then scans a person’s face to detect whether or not they’re wearing a mask. Sensors then are able to take the person’s temperature. Once the green light turns on, hand sanitizer is released into the person’s hands. Then a disinfecting mist is sprayed as the person walks out of the machine.

“If you can’t make your customers and your clients feel safe, they’re not going to come here. They need to know that their temperature is being taken on a daily basis. They need to know that everything is being taken care of for the necessary steps,” said Joe Gilbert, who owns The Fireplace in Fenton.

Gilbert said it’s not mandatory for customers to use the machine to get inside his restaurant. It also can’t tell if someone is positive or negative for Coronavirus. But for Gilbert, the investment was a no brainer.

“Like anything else, people are going to have their personal thoughts. Yes or no, but do some research on it, see what it’s about. Maybe that’s the deciding factor of whether or not you come out or not,” Gilbert said.

The machine comes with a price tag of around $24,000.

