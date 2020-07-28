JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

Monday was a sticky day across Mid-Michigan. Temperatures well into the 80s, combined with high humidity and scattered showers and thundershowers, all added to the flavor. As a cool front moves off to our east, the showers will be out of here, and the clouds will break-up a little bit. Temperatures early Tuesday morning will range from the upper 50s north of the Bay, to the lower 60s across the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area.

With westerly breezes prevailing Tuesday, a little bit of the humidity will be blown out of here. The day will begin with a good bit of sunshine, but the trend for the afternoon will be for some clouds to build up. During the afternoon, a few brief showers or sprinkles may develop, but most of us will stay dry. High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will range from the lower, to middle 80s. Our "normal" high temperature is still up at 82-degrees.

Scattered showers are expected for Tuesday night. A few may linger into Wednesday morning in a few spots. Overall, skies will be partly sunny Wednesday afternoon as the showers move out of our area. By the end of the day, light winds will be blowing in from the northwest. Winds will continue to carry a northerly component for Thursday and Friday. This should set the stage for a very pleasant and comfortable end to the workweek. - JR