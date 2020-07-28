Advertisement

Lower Humidity Tuesday

Comfortable.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Today will be fantastic! Highs in the lower to middle 80s with much lower humidity and plenty of sunshine! We’ll have a breeze out of the W at 5-15mph, gusting to around 20mph through the afternoon.

Winds then stay westerly but lighten to around 5mph overnight. We’ll bring in a few spotty showers later this evening, and although small, the chance for rain stays overnight. Lows tonight will mainly be in the low 60s.

Tomorrow we’ll have some sun, but also some clouds and more scattered showers. Afternoon temps will still climb to the low 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be dry with more sun!

