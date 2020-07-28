McLaren Lapeer Nurses call attention to safe patient care concerns

Lapeer, Mich. (WJRT) - Dozens of Nurses lined up on Main Street in front of the McLaren hospital in Lapeer rallying and holding signs with demands for safe staffing for their patients.

With that, they are asking for safer nurse-to-patient ratios. Tom Hall, President of the local Nurse Union, says the nurses union and McLaren settled a contract a little over two years ago and now the nurses believe the agreement was not followed.

“Now we’re trying to hold them a little more accountable. We still need more and safer staffing. We’re not able to recruit and retain nurses,” said Hall.

Nurses from all units came out to support and make their voices heard.

“We care about the community and patients,” said Christine Mcconnell, McLaren Lapeer Registered Nurse. “That is why we come to work because we care about the community and the patients.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.