Advertisement

MI-CORE teachers union sets guidelines for return to classroom learning

COVID-19 test results must be released within 1 to 2 days.
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - “Teachers pride themselves on being innovative, in doing more with less. In making things work, but there is no way to make this work,” said Michigan teacher, Ingrid Pylvainen.

Not without a strong safety plan in place--that’s why Tuesday, Michigan teachers laid out guidelines that they say they need to make returning to a classroom a safe decision for everyone.

“14 days is generally recommended by the CDC and other health organizations as the outerbound of COVID-19 incubation period. So going 14 days with no new cases in the region would represent a reasonably low rate of community transmission to ensure a safe and successful return to school,” Pylvainen said.

MI-CORE teachers union says educators want options in how they teach. Without laying off teachers in the process.

“What is best to save lives and that would be a virtual learning platform for those that need it. For those that want it. For those that deserve it,” said Michigan teacher, Vanessa Dawson.

The teachers union also want:

Free ongoing rapid coronavius testing for everyone--

Contact tracing to monitor and control the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 test results must be released within 1 to 2 days.

All teachers and students must be provided with PPEs daily.

As well as having a school nurse and a mental health specialist in every building. Things that come at a cost.

“Our federal government needs to step up and provide the stimulus funds to stabilize our education funding. They did it for corporations and bailed them out. Help our students,” said Michigan teacher, Kathy Bommarito.

“This narrative of the self sacrificing teacher is problematic on multiple levels, but during a global health pandemic, it’s dangerous,” Pylvainen said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Five local teams will kickoff their season in the Battle at the Big House

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Jason Lewis
A trio of Saginaw Valley League schools will join Goodrich and Frankenmuth in opening their seasons at Michigan Stadium.

Sports

The NFHS continues to recommend the phasing in of sports this fall

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jason Lewis
The MHSAA is working closely with the National Federation of State High School Associates to finalize its plan for sports this fall.

Education

MI-CORE teachers want to return to the classroom, safely

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Tuesday, the state’s largest teachers union laid out a list of demands that they say need to be met in order to return safely to a classroom.

Crime

Charges issued against Flint man in quadruple shooting at Mega Classic Diner

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
A 25-year-old Flint man is accused of shooting and killing a man early Sunday and injuring three others. The three others shot are expected to be okay.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Shiawassee County officials update business owners on enforcement, legalities behind mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago
Wearing a mask. To enforce or not to enforce? The topic is one of contention among many. It was also the topic Tuesday in a Zoom meeting between the Shiawassee County health director, sheriff, and the executive director of the Owosso DDA.

Crime

Flint partnering with ‘good promoters’ in wake of Hallwood Plaza shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The two City leaders explained they created partnerships with what they're calling "good promoters.” They are young people who know what's legally allowed and are trusted by the Mayor and Police Chief to organize events in line with the rules.

VOD Recording

NFHS recommends a phased in approach for sports in the fall.

Updated: 2 hours ago
The MHSAA is working closely with the NFHS on its plan for high school sports in the fall.

Coronavirus

Fenton based Genatek Global creates automated disinfecting, sanitizing machine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Fenton based Genatek Global has created a disinfecting, sanitizing machine for business owners looking for some extra peace of mind for their customers.

News

Ottawa County investigators hope DNA will solve 1967 cold case

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Investigators in Ottawa County hope DNA can help solved a 1967 cold case.

Extra

Trick Shot Challenge (7/27/20)

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
Powers' swimmer Olivia Camara helps her cousins Claire and Lily Holifield with a new way to put on their swim caps.