MI-CORE teachers union sets guidelines for return to classroom learning

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - “Teachers pride themselves on being innovative, in doing more with less. In making things work, but there is no way to make this work,” said Michigan teacher, Ingrid Pylvainen.

Not without a strong safety plan in place--that’s why Tuesday, Michigan teachers laid out guidelines that they say they need to make returning to a classroom a safe decision for everyone.

“14 days is generally recommended by the CDC and other health organizations as the outerbound of COVID-19 incubation period. So going 14 days with no new cases in the region would represent a reasonably low rate of community transmission to ensure a safe and successful return to school,” Pylvainen said.

MI-CORE teachers union says educators want options in how they teach. Without laying off teachers in the process.

“What is best to save lives and that would be a virtual learning platform for those that need it. For those that want it. For those that deserve it,” said Michigan teacher, Vanessa Dawson.

The teachers union also want:

Free ongoing rapid coronavius testing for everyone--

Contact tracing to monitor and control the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 test results must be released within 1 to 2 days.

All teachers and students must be provided with PPEs daily.

As well as having a school nurse and a mental health specialist in every building. Things that come at a cost.

“Our federal government needs to step up and provide the stimulus funds to stabilize our education funding. They did it for corporations and bailed them out. Help our students,” said Michigan teacher, Kathy Bommarito.

“This narrative of the self sacrificing teacher is problematic on multiple levels, but during a global health pandemic, it’s dangerous,” Pylvainen said.

