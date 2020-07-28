Advertisement

MI-CORE teachers want to return to the classroom, safely

Tuesday, the state’s largest teachers union laid out a list of demands that they say need to be met in order to return safely to a classroom.
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Brianne Wilson has spent the past 5 years educating children in the Swartz Creek Public school district-- teaching both middle school and high school students.

“It’s really cool as a German teacher, I get to start with them and then see them again in the high school,” said teacher, Brianne Wilson.

Wilson has always been passionate about her students education.

She is now just passionate about their safety-- and hers.

“I don’t know anyone that likes teaching online. We want to be with our kids. We want to do the hands on activities . We want to laugh with them and tell bad jokes and they grown because our puns were stupid. We can’t do those kinds of things online, but its the safe thing to so right now,” she said.

Wilson is a member of the MI-CORE. Tuesday, the state’s largest teachers union laid out a list of demands that they say need to be met in order to return safely to a classroom.

It includes:

14 days of no new cases in the region.

Free ongoing rapid coronavius testing for everyone--

Contact tracing to monitor and control the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 test results must released within 1 to 2 days.

All teachers and students be provided with PPEs daily.

As well as having a school nurse and a mental health specialist in every building.

“It’s currently unsafe to be together in the buildings at all. But when we are able to be physically together again, it will still be nothing resembling normal,” Wilson said.

