Mid-Michigan travel softball teams bring home hardware

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As sports continue to make its way back into action, a few Mid-Michigan travel softball teams headed to Indiana this past weekend and brought home some hardware.

“Play the game of softball that we know how but also take it and show that we’re a part of families and families are the core of what we do,” said Jared Buchin, Owosso Fast Pitch 12 Gold Coach.

Stepping on the diamond and getting ready for first pitch has a different feel now.

“We felt that we took the proper precautions. We wore gators all the time as much as we could. Use hand sanitizer, use social distancing outside of our team the best we could,” said Buchin.

Before COVID-19 put a pause on the season, Owosso Fast Pitch 12 Gold was just finding their team chemistry. While the break could’ve hurt the momentum, instead the squad stayed focused and came home as World Series Champions in Crown Point, Indiana.

“COVID kind of set us back but we worked hard and when we won it. It was an accumulation of all the hard work and I was so proud of the 11 girls. Beyond words,” said Buchin.

Owosso’s 12 Gold wasn’t the only team to bring home some hardware from Indiana’s youth softball tournament. The 14U Lakeville Lady Falcons also advanced to the World Series in their division and came home to a parade put on by their hometown in Otisville.

“We didn’t get out of there until 7 o’clock and on the way back they already organized a parade. Having them do that in a short period is such an awesome thing. Falcon Nation!” said Jake Nevadomska, Lady Falcons 14U Head Coach.

The team says the chemistry and bond they have not just with each other but their coaches too, is the key to their success.

“To have the bond these girls have is something special and we’re looking for good things out of them.”

