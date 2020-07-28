Advertisement

Mid-Michigan travel softball teams bring home hardware

“Play the game of softball that we know how, families are the core of what we do.”
By Sydney Cariel
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As sports continue to make its way back into action, a few Mid-Michigan travel softball teams headed to Indiana this past weekend and brought home some hardware.

“Play the game of softball that we know how but also take it and show that we’re a part of families and families are the core of what we do,” said Jared Buchin, Owosso Fast Pitch 12 Gold Coach.

Stepping on the diamond and getting ready for first pitch has a different feel now. 

“We felt that we took the proper precautions. We wore gators all the time as much as we could. Use hand sanitizer, use social distancing outside of our team the best we could,” said Buchin.

Before COVID-19 put a pause on the season, Owosso Fast Pitch 12 Gold was just finding their team chemistry. While the break could’ve hurt the momentum, instead the squad stayed focused and came home as World Series Champions in Crown Point, Indiana. 

“COVID kind of set us back but we worked hard and when we won it. It was an accumulation of all the hard work and I was so proud of the 11 girls. Beyond words,” said Buchin. 

Owosso’s 12 Gold wasn’t the only team to bring home some hardware from Indiana’s youth softball tournament. The 14U Lakeville Lady Falcons also advanced to the World Series in their division and came home to a parade put on by their hometown in Otisville. 

“We didn’t get out of there until 7 o’clock and on the way back they already organized a parade. Having them do that in a short period is such an awesome thing. Falcon Nation!” said Jake Nevadomska, Lady Falcons 14U Head Coach.

The team says the chemistry and bond they have not just with each other but their coaches too, is the key to their success.

“To have the bond these girls have is something special and we’re looking for good things out of them.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Extra

Trick Shot Challenge (7/27/20)

Updated: 13 hours ago
Powers' swimmer Olivia Camara helps her cousins Claire and Lily Holifield with a new way to put on their swim caps.

Sports

The GLIAC announces it will play a conference-only schedule in the fall

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference is shifting to a conference only schedule for all fall sports.

Sports

The GLIAC announces it'll play a conference-only schedule in the fall

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference is shifting to a conference-only schedule for all fall sports.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 20 hours ago
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Latest News

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

Sports

Two local athletes named to Sports Illustrated All-American watch list

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT
|
By Jason Lewis
Sullivan, Thompson among 31 players in Michigan to watch according to Sports Illustrated during the 2020 high school football season.

Sports

Two local athletes named to Sports Illustrated All-American watch list

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT
Sullivan, Thompson among 31 players in Michigan to watch according to Sports Illustrated during the 2020 high school football season.