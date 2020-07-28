Advertisement

Robot dog gets job at Ford factory

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) - A partnership between a Ford auto plant and Think-Tank Boston Dynamics has resulted in a new job for Fluffy the robot dog.

Fluffy will be digitally mapping the Ford facility by using lasers to scan the facility’s layout, creating digitial blueprints.

The data will help engineers retool the plant for future products. They say it will save time and money and allow new vehicles to be produced sooner.

Ford predicts robots like Fluffy could significantly change the engineering community.

Latest News

National

National Politics

Source: US, Oregon in talks about pulling agents in Portland

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and ANDREW SELSKY and JONATHAN LEMIRE
The mayors of Portland, Oregon, and five other major U.S. cities have appealed to Congress to make it illegal for the federal government to deploy militarized agents to cities that don’t want them.

National

Democrats, GOP far apart on virus aid; Trump wants a deal

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
It's unclear whether any agreement can be reached between Congress and President Donald Trump before Friday's deadline for expiring aid.

Sports

Five local teams will kickoff their season in the Battle at the Big House

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Jason Lewis
A trio of Saginaw Valley League schools will join Goodrich and Frankenmuth in opening their seasons at Michigan Stadium.

Latest News

Sports

The NFHS continues to recommend the phasing in of sports this fall

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jason Lewis
The MHSAA is working closely with the National Federation of State High School Associates to finalize its plan for sports this fall.

National

Trump administration won’t accept new DACA applications

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN
The Trump administration will begin allowing so-called “Dreamer” immigrants to renew their permits to live and work in the United States.

Coronavirus

Trump defends disproved COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Trump pushed unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, is an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Education

MI-CORE teachers want to return to the classroom, safely

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Tuesday, the state’s largest teachers union laid out a list of demands that they say need to be met in order to return safely to a classroom.

Education

MI-CORE teachers union sets guidelines for return to classroom learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
COVID-19 test results must released within 1 to 2 days.

National

US officials say Russia is spreading virus disinformation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
The U.S. government has identified two suspected Russian military intelligence operatives who it believes are helping direct the spread of disinformation through websites that have published extensively on the coronavirus pandemic, American politics and international affairs.