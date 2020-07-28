Advertisement

Saginaw city manger, police chief comment on arrest of protester

City management determines officers acted appropriately in tasing, arresting man
The Saginaw Police Department
The Saginaw Police Department(source: WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw city management officials say they have determined that the arrest of a Saginaw man who was protesting police brutality was valid and find no violation of police policies and procedures.

27-year-old Cornelius Phelps was arrested Sunday afternoon as police officers informed Phelps and others they were on private property and needed to leave an area near the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge on Niagara on the city’s west side. The lodge is near railroad tracks and the property the protesters were on was owned by a railroad company.

Phelps was arrested after he refused to leave the area and refused to put his hands behind his back as police officers informed him he was under arrest. Phelps was tased and then handcuffed.

He was booked at the Saginaw County Jail on resisting and obstructing a police officer complaint, but was released the next day pending further investigation.

Here is the statement released by the city of Saginaw late this afternoon.

CITY OF SAGINAW STATEMENT ON USE OF FORCE INCIDENT

July 28, 2020 SAGINAW, MI – On Sunday July 26, 2020, Saginaw Police Officers responded to

1120 S. Niagara St. regarding protesters on private property at the Fraternal Order of Police

(FOP) Lodge #105. The Officers were in contact with the FOP board members who stated that

they did not give permission to anyone to protest on FOP property and wanted the protesters

removed for safety and security.

Saginaw Police Officers responded and made respectful contact with the group. Officers

explained that the protesters were on private property, which they did not have permission to be

on. The response to Officers was that they were not on private property but railroad track

property. Officers again explained that railroad property is also private, and that trespassing is

not safe to do on or near railroad tracks. Attached is a portion of the of body-cam footage that

was not included on the Facebook video; this shows the initial contact of the officers with the

protesters and their explanation of the situation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bXFLgqCzFOg

The City has carefully reviewed both body camera and citizen recorded video of the

incident and has determined that this was a valid arrest and find no violation of police policies

and procedures.

Police Chief Bob Ruth provided the following statement, “Police have a responsibility for

safeguarding the well-being of the public, and this obligation even extends in qualified ways to

protecting those who violate the law and are uncooperative. The Saginaw Police Officers in this

incident followed the policy and procedure of the Saginaw Police Department and were patient

when met with resistance and continuous refusal to comply with lawful commands. Our Officers

issued approximately 80 warnings in response to the protester’s resistance before moving up

the force continuum to effectuate the arrest. They repeatedly asked for the individual to place

his hands behind his back. In dealing with individuals who are non-compliant, the police may be

required to use force in a reasonable and prudent way to protect themselves and others. In our

review, it was determined that the amount of force used was proportional to the threat and

resistance and limited to the least amount required to accomplish legitimate police action.”

Following the individual’s arrest, officers transported him to the hospital for medical assessment

prior to transporting him to the jail. The individual was released from the jail on Monday

afternoon.

City Manager Tim Morales commented, “It is difficult to watch video of any use of force

incident, particularly for those of us who are not trained in law enforcement and are not working

in these situations every day. I believe that every use of force incident should be reviewed not

only by police administration, but by the officers involved. In these instances, it is the city’s

responsibility to ensure the safety of the public as well as the police officers. I trust the Chief

and Internal Affairs investigators to review officer’s responses to resistance. They have proven

that they are committed to change as they have updated the use of force policy and released it

to the public. They have also shown that they are willing to act when those policies are

violated.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Charges issued against Flint man in quadruple shooting at Mega Classic Diner

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
A 25-year-old Flint man is accused of shooting and killing a man early Sunday and injuring three others. The three others shot are expected to be okay.

Coronavirus

Shiawassee County officials update business owners on enforcement, legalities behind mask mandate

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Wearing a mask. To enforce or not to enforce? The topic is one of contention among many. It was also the topic Tuesday in a Zoom meeting between the Shiawassee County health director, sheriff, and the executive director of the Owosso DDA.

Crime

Flint partnering with ‘good promoters’ in wake of Hallwood Plaza shooting

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The two City leaders explained they created partnerships with what they're calling "good promoters.” They are young people who know what's legally allowed and are trusted by the Mayor and Police Chief to organize events in line with the rules.

VOD Recording

NFHS recommends a phased in approach for sports in the fall.

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The MHSAA is working closely with the NFHS on its plan for high school sports in the fall.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fenton based Genatek Global creates automated disinfecting, sanitizing machine

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Fenton based Genatek Global has created a disinfecting, sanitizing machine for business owners looking for some extra peace of mind for their customers.

News

Ottawa County investigators hope DNA will solve 1967 cold case

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Investigators in Ottawa County hope DNA can help solved a 1967 cold case.

Local

Downtown Flint restaurants welcoming state spot checking for following COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Michael Nafso
Downtown Flint restaurants are welcoming state spot checking for following COVID-19 guidelines.

Extra

Trick Shot Challenge (7/27/20)

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
Powers' swimmer Olivia Camara helps her cousins Claire and Lily Holifield with a new way to put on their swim caps.

Extra

Trick Shot Challenge (7/27/20)

Updated: 18 hours ago
Powers' swimmer Olivia Camara helps her cousins Claire and Lily Holifield with a new way to put on their swim caps.

Sports

The GLIAC announces it will play a conference-only schedule in the fall

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference is shifting to a conference only schedule for all fall sports.